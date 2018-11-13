Thugs of Hindostan box office collection Day 5: Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Katrina Kaif starrer made under the banners of Yash Raj Films manages to garner Rs 123 crores by witnessing a decline of 24.18 per cent at the box office. Helmed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, Thugs Of Hindostan has disappointed the audience.

Thugs of Hindostan box office collection Day 5: And the much-anticipated movie of Bollywood ended up disappointing the audience. The star-studded film was released on November 8, a day after Diwali as a surprise gift for fans. Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh starrer Thugs Of Hindostan managed to garner Rs 50.75 crore on day 1 but the film gradually turned out to be misleading and boring for the audience. Despite having star cast, the epic drama witnessed a massive downfall in its business at the box office from day 2.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his official Twitter handle to share his views on the film. Well, disappointed with the storyline, Adarsh said that no one can misjudge or underestimate the audience. In series of tweets today i.e. November 13, Taran expressed his opinion regarding the movie which turned out to be negative reviews. Calling the film an epic disappoint, film critic wrote his thoughts on the disastrous theatrical biz of the year that gave superhits like Padmaavat, Badhaai Ho, Sanju, Raazi, Hichki and Dhadak. Take a look at the tweets, Taran Adarsh shared on his official account.

Moviegoers are extremely ruthless and in no mood to splurge on movies they hear is substandard… In this era of social media, the word of mouth spreads faster than fire and can make or break a movie within hours… #TOH #ThugsOfHindostan — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 13, 2018

You cannot misjudge or underestimate the audience these days. Yeh public hain, yeh sab jaanti hain… #TOH #ThugsOfHindostan — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 13, 2018

#TOH is an epic disappointment… My thoughts on the disastrous theatrical biz of the biggie… Bollywood Hungama link: https://t.co/ARlvg2zS1V pic.twitter.com/ACA4usUsly — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 13, 2018

Although, Thugs of Hindostan broke Yash Raj Films’ record of being the biggest opening of the year but the film witnessed a decline of 24.18 per cent on Sunday. With 44.33% decline on Friday and 19.47% decline of Saturday, Thugs Of Hindostan starring Amitabh Bachchan has so far collected Rs 123 crore with screenings across 5000 screens. Helmed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, Thugs Of Hindostan is bankrolled by Aditya Chopra under the banners of Yash Raj Films.

#ThugsOfHindostan has underperformed in international markets… OVERSEAS total after Weekend 1: $ 6.40 million [₹ 46.67 cr]… Breakup of key markets:#USA + #CANADA: $ 1.45 mn#UAE + #GCC: $ 2.25 mn#UK: $ 0.65 mn

Rest of the World: $ 2.05 mn

Few cinemas yet to report… #TOH — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 12, 2018

