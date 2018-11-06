Thugs of Hindostan box office collection prediction: The big Diwali release boasts of a huge star cast including Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaik is expected to earn Rs 45- 50 crore mark at the box office. It is expected that Aamir Khan- Amitabh Bachchan starrer will cross Dangal box office collection on the very first day of its release.

Thugs of Hindostan box office collection prediction: Aamir Khan- Amitabh Bachchan starrer slated to release on November 8, 2018, is expected to earn Rs 45- 50 crores on the first day of its release. The big Diwali release boasts of a huge star cast including Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

The first reason that the film is expected to earn a huge amount on the opening day is because its a Diwali release, if you look back at the previous Diwali releases, they have opened to a whopping amount and same and more is expected from TOH. Another reason being Bollywood superstars Aamir Khan Amitabh Bachchan-starrer will be sharing the screen for the very first time. The third reason for the film to cross the Rs 50 crore mark on the first day is that it has already created a lot of buzz with promotions and marketing. For example, the trailer of Thugs of Hindostan has already garnered 82 million views. The advance booking of the film which opened this Saturday, November 3, 2018, has already sold more than 2 lakh tickets and is hinting at houseful theatres all over the country.

Reportedly it is also stated that Thugs Of Hindostan has already surpassed Sanju, Avengers- Infinity War, Tiger Zinda Hai among other releases. Talking about one of the Bollywood’s highest grossing film is Dangal which had earned Rs 35 crores on the first day of its release. It is expected that Aamir Khan- Amitabh Bachchan starrer will cross Dangal box office collection on the very first day of its release.

Let’s see if Thugs of Hindostan will be able to surpass collection of Bahhubali at the box office. The fate of the film will be decided after the opening weekend box office collection.

