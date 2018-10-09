Thugs Of Hindostan is a grand fantasy-adventure movie which is set to release this Diwali on November 8, 2018, starring Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Katrina Kaif. The film has created a buzz since the trailer launch. The film has been inspired by Philip Meadows Taylors novel Confessiosn of A Thug.

The much-anticipated movie of the year, Thugs Of Hindostan, which a grand fantasy-adventure movie, has created a lot of waves on social media. The film is set to release this Diwali on November 8, 2018, and stars Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Katrina Kaif. The film has been inspired by Philip Meadows Taylors novel Confessions of A Thug.

A few hours back Yash Raj Production on October 9 uploaded a video on the videosharing platform YouTube stating Chapter 1-Building Of The Ships, for the movie Thomas Andrews, the master shipbuilder was hired. Who in an interview said it took three million Rivets and a lot of sweat to make these fine ships.

The filming of the movie started in 2014, it took 4 years to pull off this movie, Krishna Acharya, director consulted engineers, shipbuilders everyone so that he could give the audience something new to see and raise the bar for everyone else in the Bollywood as well as the Hollywood industry.

The ship was built at Malta, A village known for making ships only, the ship consisted of three main parts main deck, gun deck and lower deck, it took a year plus to build the ship fully and finally the ship when built weighed 2 lakh tons!

In the movie Big B will be seen playing the role of Khudabaksh, commander of thugs, Aamir Khan as Firangi Mullah, Fatima Sana Shaikh as Zafira, a warrior thug and Katrina Kaif as Suraiyya.

