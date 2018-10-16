Thugs of Hindostan released its first song Vashmalle on the Yash Raj YouTube page. While the preppy tune of the track will urge you to dance but Aamir dancing with big B is the highlight of the song. The dance track Vashmalle has been choreographed by Prabhudheva and the lyrics have been penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya while the music has been composed by Ajay-Atul. Vashmalle means to dance your heart out and make merry.

The makers of Thugs of Hindostan on Tuesday released the first song from the film titled Vashmalle. The song was posted on the Yash Raj YouTube page and is being loved by fans. While the preppy tune of the track will urge you to dance but the main highlight of the song is Aamir dancing with big B. The song has already garnered 50,000 views in the span of 40 minutes and has been trending on social media site Twitter.

The much-awaited movie of the year, Thugs of Hindostan, which is a grand fantasy adventure movie starring Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Katrina Kaif has been creating a buzz since the official announcement and the trailer release. The film is set to release this Diwali on November 8 2018. The film has been inspired by Philip Meadows Taylor’s novel Confessions of A Thug.

Helmed by Dhoom fame Krishna Acharya and bankrolled under the Yash Raj film banner, the film is set to hit the silver screen on Diwali- November 8, 2018. In the movie, Katrina Kaif will be seen as Suraiyya, Big B that is Amitabh Bachchan will be playing the role of Khuda Baksh, commander of thugs, Fatima Sana Shaikh as Zafira, a warrior thug, and Aamir Khan as firangi mullah.

The dance track Vashmalle has been choreographed by Prabhudheva and the lyrics have been penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya while the music has been composed by Ajay-Atul. Vashmalle means to dance your heart out and make merry.

