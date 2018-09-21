Thugs of Hindostan: To take the excitement level for the much-anticipated film Thugs of Hindostan, the makers of the film have released the motion poster featuring Katrina Kaif as Suraiyya. Before this, the makers had introduced the characters of Amitabh Bachchan, Fatima Sana Shaikh and film's villain Lloyd Owen. Thugs of Hindostan will release on the occasion of Diwali, i.e November 8.

When it comes to raising the temperatures with her sensational looks and on-screen charm, trust no one but Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif. Raising the excitement for the much-anticipated film Thugs of Hindostan, the makers of the film introduced the character of Katrina as Suraiyya and she looks as beautiful as ever.

Dressed in a green low cut blouse styled with a red and green wrap around lehenga, her look is accentuated with a bindi, nose ring and henna in her hand. In the poster, Katrina can be standing against a majestic background with huge chandeliers, lamps, couches and musical instruments. Sharing the poster of the actor on the official Instagram account of YRF, the team wrote that she is here to make everyone go weak in the knees and we couldn’t agree any more.

Before this, the makers of the film introduced the characters of Amitabh Bachchan as Khudabaksh, Fatima Sana Shaikh as Zafira and British actor Lloyd Owen as Lord John Clive, who will essay the role of villain in the film. With this, fans cannot wait to look at the much-awaited motion poster of Aamir Khan, who will play a prominent role in the film.

Helmed by Vijay Krishna Acharya and bankrolled under the banner of Yash Raj Films, Thugs of Hindostan starring Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Katrina Kaif and Lloyd Owen is one of the most anticipated films of 2018. The film is scheduled to hit the screens on the occasion of Diwali, i.e November 8, 2018.

