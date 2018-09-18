The much-speculated movie of Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan starrer Thugs of Hindostan motion poster has been revealed. Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has shared a motion poster on Twitter and netizens can't get enough of the teaser.

Finally, the much-awaited movie of Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan-starrer Thugs of Hindostan’s motion poster has been unveiled. Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter to share the poster. In the post, he has introduced himself as Khudabaksh. The 25-second motion poster will give make you recall iconic Hollywood movie Pirates of the Caribbean which featured Johnny Depp.

In the backdrop of a stormy and windy weather, standing tall with his sword at a cannon gun on a ship, Amitabh Bachchan looks tough in his rugged look. Dressed in the medieval armour attire, Amitabh Bachchan can be seen giving a dynamic and bold look. The haunting music in the motion poster has made it even more exciting and thrilling.

Ever since the shooting of Thugs Of Hindostan has begun, various photographs from the shoot started doing the rounds on the Internet. The photographs made every movie buff curious about the film and now after revealing the motion poster, the makers have even made all of us eager to watch the movie.

The makers have even released the logo teaser which took the Internet by storm. The names appear in the metallic silver colour will take you back in the medieval era of India when warfares were a common phenomenon.

Recently, on being asked about Aamir Khan’s plans for joining politics, Aamir Khan told a leading daily that he was a communicator, scared of politics and not at all interested in joining politics.

Directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, Thugs of Hindostan is based on Philip Meadows Taylor’s novel Confessions of a Thug and the cult of the Thuggee where Aamir Khan plays the key role of Ameer Ali. Besides Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh are in the lead roles. The movie is slated to release on November 8th, 2018.

