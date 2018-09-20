Thugs of Hindostan: To raise the excitement for the upcoming film Thugs of Hindostan, the makers of the upcoming film starring Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif, Amitabh Bachchan and Fatima Sana Shaikh have introduced the third character. Deemed as the villain of the film, Aamir Khan introduced Llyod Owen as John Clive and called him the most gentle and kind souls he has ever met.

As the release date of the much-anticipated film Thugs of Hindostan starring Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh inches closer, the makers of the film are introducing the main characters of the film. After introducing Amitabh Bachchan as Khudabaksh and Fatima Sana Shaikh as Zafira, the new motion poster of the film introduces Lloyd Owen as Thugs of Hindostan’s villain John Clive.

Sharing the motion poster of his official Twitter handle, Bollywood megastar Aamir Khan stated that John Clive is not to be confused with Robert Clive. Calling him his idol, Aamir called him one of the most gentle and kind souls. Dressed in a white military jacket with golden shoulder embellishment, the look of John Clive as a manipulative commander has been piqued with a thick beard and intense eyes.

If the latest reports are to be believed, British actor Lloyd Owen will be essaying the role of Lord John Clive symbolising a cruel officer in the British era.

Before this, the makers had introduced the characters of Amitabh Bachchan and Fatima Sana Shaikh. The characters of Aamir Khan and Katrina Kaif have been kept under wraps and will be released in the coming days.

Check out the posters here:

Based on Philip Meadows Taylor’s novel Confessions of a Thug and the cult of the Thugee, Thugs of Hindostan is scheduled for a theatrical release on the occasion of Diwali i.e November 8.

