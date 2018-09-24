Thugs of Hindostan Aamir Khan Look: After much anticipation, the makers of the much-anticipated film Thugs of Hindostan have revealed the first look of Aamir Khan. With the motion poster, Aamir Khan has been introduced as Firangi and looks unlike any of his previous characters. Thugs of Hindostan will release on the occasion of Diwali on November 8.

The wait is finally over as the makers of much-awaited film Thugs of Hindostan have finally introduced the character of Aamir Khan in the film. After raising excitement among the fans by unveiling the characters of Amitabh Bachchan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Katrina Kaif and Lloyd Owen, fans had been eagerly waiting for the makers to release the motion poster of the Bollywood megastar. Unveiling the poster featuring Aamir Khan, the makers stated that one can never be prepared enough for this thug and introduced him as Firangi.

In the motion poster, the actor can be seen sitting on top of a horse carriage against the background of a fort and huge shipments. With curly hair and a long moustache, Aamir can be seen in a completely different avatar from his previous films. In the motion poster, he can be donning a statement green jacket with tassels on the shoulders, khaki pants and cream shirt. He has styled the look with round sunglasses and a brown hat.

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra looks as bright as sunshine in this latest photo!

Check out the motion poster of Aamir Khan from Thugs of Hindostan here:

Thugs of Hindostan is scheduled to hit the screens on the occasion of Diwali, i.e November 8, 2018.

(Updating..)

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More