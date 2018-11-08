Thugs of Hindostan movie release, celebrity reactions, audience reviews LIVE Updates: Get excited as the much-awaited Bollywood film Thugs of Hindostan has hit the theatrical screens today, i.e November 8. Starring Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh in prominent roles, Thugs of Hindostan is one of the most anticipated releases of the year and has been hogging headlines ever since the film as been announced.
Helmed by Vijay Krishna Acharya and bankrolled by Aditya Chopra under the banner of Yash Raj Films, the film is considered to one of the most expensive Bollywood film and is made on an estimated budget of Rs 300 crore. With this, this is the first time that Bollywood megastars Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan will be seen together in one frame.
In the film, Amitabh Bachchan will be seen as Khudabaksh, Aamir as Firangi, Katrina Kaif as Suraiyya and Fatima Sana Sheikh as Zafira. Looking at the buzz around the film, star power of Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan and Katrina Kaif and a Diwali release, Thugs of Hindostan is estimated to earn Rs 50 crore on Day 1 at the box office. Whether the Aamir Khan-starrer will be able to shatter all box office records or not will only be revealed once the audience verdict is out.
Live Updates
As Thugs of Hindostan releases today in around 7000 cinema screens worldwide, the audiences are eager to watch to the film. Despite mixed reviews on social media, Thugs of Hindostan is expected to do a good business at box office.
Look at the craze 10 am show #ThugsOfHindostan pic.twitter.com/gy4kD76atx— Prosenjeet🇮🇳 (@_prosenjit007) November 8, 2018
Thugs of Hindostan receives mixed reviews!
Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Thugs of Hindostan receives mixed reviews.While some consider Thugs of Hindostan as Aamir Khan's best performance, others have called it a waste of money.
#ThugsOfHindostan is very very poor, it is a waste of 300cr.— Shiva Satyam (@AsliShiva) November 8, 2018
Both Multiplex as well as Single Screen audience will reject it .
"My request to Indian audience"
Skips It & save your time & money & spend that money & time on your Family.
1*/5
Businesses Prediction 180-200cr.
Thugs of Hindostan hits the screens!
Film critic and Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter account to state that he is now watching the much-anticipated Diwali release Thugs of Hindostan. With this, tweeple have also started pouring in their early reviews on the social media platform.
#NowWatching #ThugsOfHindostan... The keenly anticipated #Diwali release.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 8, 2018