After much anticipation, Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Katrina Kaif-starrer Thugs of Hindostan has finally hit the cinema screens on November 8, 2018. Helmed by Vijay Krishna Acharya and bankrolled by Aditya Chopra under the banner of Yash Raj Films, Thugs of Hindostan has not managed to sweep the audience off their feet and garner positive reviews. Despite the grandeur and star power in the film, Thugs of Hindostan, which is being considered as Bollywood’s most expensive film, is finding it tough to impress the film critics.

In his review, Film critic and Trade analyst Taran Adarsh gave the film 2 stars and called it Disappointment. Stating that all that glitters is not gold fits well with Thugs of Hindostan, the film critic added that there are some engrossing moments in the first hour but rest of the film is filled with fomula ridden plot, convenient screenplay and unimpressive direction.

#OneWordReview…#ThugsOfHindostan: DISAPPOINTING.

Rating: ⭐️⭐️

Nandini Ramnath in her review for Scroll wrote that Aamir Khan as Firangi Mallah is the only saving grace of the film. In her review, Nandini notes that unlike the title of the film, Thugs of Hindostan does not tell us anything about the Thuggee cult and seems to be inspired by Hollywood franchise Pirates of the Caribbean. Although Aamir Khan’s character Firangi seems to be modeled around Jack Sparrow, the action sequences of Thugs is nowhere close to Pirates of the Caribbean.

Speaking about the rest of the characters, the film reviewer noted that while Amitabh Bachchan as Khudabaksh looks exhausted, Katrina’s role as Surraiya is limited to three short scenes and 2 songs. Fatima Sana Sheikh, in comparison, has a better role to play.

Rohini Nair in her review for FirstPost has stated that while Aamir Khan’s role Firangi seems to be inspired by Jack Sparrow, his character also shows traces of his previous quirky characters. Calling it Bollywood having a blast, Rohini stated that Thugs of Hindostan as a story of relationships, betrayal, courage and adventure, is a Diwali blockbuster.

