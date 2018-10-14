After releasing the intense trailer of the movie on September 27, the makers unleashed the second poster today. Thugs Of Hindostan has been top in the list of most-awaited movie of the year and now, the fierce look of the cast in its new look has increased the excitement. Amitabh Bachchan's powerful gaze will surely give you goosebumps.

The multi-starrer big scale production, Thugs of Hindostan released its new poster yesterday, October 14, 2018. The forthcoming action thriller starring all the big names of Bollywood has been creating headlines since its announcement. Be it the presence of Amitabh Bachchan or Aamir Khan in significant roles or the beauties Katrina Kaif and Fatima Shaikh, the movie is a buzz on social media. Now, as the new poster of the movie is out, people can’t stop talking about it.

The fresh and intense look of Amitabh Bachchan is making the fans go gaga, whereas Aamir Khan appears to be as cunning as his character in the movie. Fatima Shaikh has uplifted the excitement for the movie as she looks absolutely fierce in the poster and Katrina Kaif steals the show with her hotness.

Here’s the new poster:

The new look of Thugs of Hindostan was unleashed by the Bollyw0od perfectionist, Aamir Khan when he shared it on his official Instagram account and since then, the poster is surfacing on the internet for its intense look. Megastar Amitabh Bachchan will be seen playing the role of Khuda Baksh, while Aamir will be seen essaying the role of Ameer Ali in the film. Although the makers revealed the look of the leading cast earlier with the intense motion posters, this new look has added up to the excitement.

Slated to hit the silver screens on November 8, the movie will also feature Jackie Shroff, Shashank Arora and British actor Lyod Owen in significant roles. Thugs Of Hindostan is predicted to be one the massive hits of Bollywood with the most interesting storyline covering a raging battle between East Indian company and Thugs Of Hindustan. The m0vie will depict the time before independence and the sword actions will leave you with goosebumps.

