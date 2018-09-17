Thugs of Hindostan: To raise the excitement for the much-awaited trailer of Thugs of Hindostan, the makers of the film have released the first motion poster of the film that unveils the official logo of the film. Starring Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif, Amitabh Bachchan and Fatima Sana Shaikh in lead roles, Thugs of Hindostan is one of the most anticipated films of the year.

Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh-starrer Thugs Of Hindostan is one of the most anticipated films of the year. As the audience eagerly waits for the trailer of the film, the makers of the film have interesting surprises in store of them ahead of it. On September 16, the makers of the film have released the first motion poster of the film that unveils the official logo of the film.

Helmed by Vijay Krishna Acharya and bankrolled by Aditya Chopra under the banner of Yash Raj Films, Thugs of Hindostan is scheduled to hit the theatrical screens on the occasion of Diwali, i.e November 8, 2018. Film critic and Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the official logo of the film on his official Twitter handle.

Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh… Yash Raj unveils the logo of #ThugsOfHindostan… 8 Nov 2018 release #Diwali… Directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya… Produced by Aditya Chopra… #TOHLogo: https://t.co/RBXc642mJn — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 17, 2018

