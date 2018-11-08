Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Katrina Kaif's much-anticipated film Thugs of Hindostan has released today, i.e November 8. Helmed by Vijay Krishna Acharya and bankrolled by Aditya Chopra under the banner of Yash Raj Films, Thugs of Hindostan is based on Philip Meadows Taylor's novel Confessions of a Thug.

After months of anticipation, Thugs of Hindostan starring Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Katrina Kaif hit the screens today, i.e November 8, just a day after the occasion of Diwali. Based on Philip Meadows Taylor’s novel Confessions of a Thug, the film has been in the buzz ever since the film has been announced. Promising to be a big Diwali bonanza for the audience, Thugs of Hindostan is all what everyone had hoped and expected it not to be. If the trailer of the film was not enough, the film disappoints the cinema-goers further.

Looking at the film, it seems like the filmmakers sat down and decided what works for the film. Mr Aamir Khan as Mr perfectionist, Amitabh Bachchan as 70’s action hero, Katrina Kaif as the dancing queen (given her previous dance numbers as Sheila Ki Jawani, Kamli and many more) and a Hollywood inspiration in Johnny Depp’s Pirates of the Caribbean.

However, what was not considered was a story, a story that could grip the audience. With the whole premise of Thuggee cult given a sideway, what remains is a weak script that finds it hard to sustain itself despite the big names associated with the project. While VFX and visuals that speak of grandeur might enhance the movie-viewing experience, it cannot compensate for the lack of a strong base.

Aamir Khan as Firangi Mallah might be a character we haven’t seen him perform before but is it a unique character that stays itched to our memories? It isn’t. With no significant sequences and 2 songs, it would be wrong to say that Katrina acted in the film. She might be a phenomenal dancer but it is high time we see her act on-screen and portray memorable roles. While it might be new to see Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan together on-screen, what comes to mind while watching the film is that Thugs of Hindostan and a character like Khudabaksh is not a meant for 75-year-old Amitabh Bachchan.

With the kind of reviews pouring in for Thugs of Hindostan on social media, we can just hope that it acts as a wake up alarm for the filmmakers as well as actors to choose fresh, meaningful and wise scripts. The audience will no longer accept what is served to them. In the world of cinema, it is a buffet of films and one must serve their best to sustain and rule.

Here's how Twitterati is reacting to Thugs of Hindostan:

When you come out after watching Thugs of Hindostan!! pic.twitter.com/Qrjn2odKPq — #HowFootballSavedHumans (@Asad00635360) November 8, 2018

When you book tickets of #ThugsOfHindostan for evening Show ! 😐 pic.twitter.com/Rjstx7nWny — Name cannot be blank (@LadkaSarcastic) November 8, 2018

People coming out of movie theater after watching #ThugsOfHindostan pic.twitter.com/AOEvL0qyY2 — PhD in Bakchodi (@Atheist_Krishna) November 8, 2018

People asking for Refund from the theatre owners after the initial reviews : #ThugsOfHindostan pic.twitter.com/uvczU7WN8a — Abhishek kumar (@mpbsvs) November 8, 2018

Heard that Amir Khan has over acted a lot in #ThugsOfHindostan. He must be compensating for Katrina Kaif. 😁 — bhaavna arora (@BhaavnaArora) November 8, 2018

One ADVICE to all those who have already Booked Tickets for #ThugsOfHindostan – Please Leave the theaters instantly after the Interval ! Agar Sona hi hai to Ghar pe bhi so sakte ho …. #ThugsOfHindostanReview — AAVISHKAR (@aavishhkar) November 8, 2018

