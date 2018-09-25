Finally, the poster of the much-awaited movie Thugs of Hindostan has been unveiled. The makers have shared the poster and trailer date on social media. In the poster, the star-cast, which includes Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh, can be seen getting ready for battle. Aamir Khan also took to Twitter to share the poster.

Ever since Aamir Khan has announced his upcoming movie Thugs of Hindostan, the movie is making headlines for every single detail. Be it their leaked pictures or the star-cast appearances, the movie grabs our attention for every single detail. On Tuesday, Aamir Khan took to Twitter to introduce the various characters of his movie with a new poster. In the caption, he mentioned that he feels privileged to share a space with Amitabh Bachchan in the poster.

Dressed in their rugged attires, Bollywood actors Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Katrina Kaif can be seen standing on a ship in their rough and tough look with the backdrop of an explosion. From the poster, it appears that all the characters are getting ready to fight a battle.

With this, The makers Yash Raj Films have announced that the trailer will be out on Yash Chopra’s birth anniversary i.e., 27th September.

Take a look at the previous posters of Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif, Fatima Sana Sheikh and Llyod Owen from the film:

On being asked about his character in the movie, in an interview with South China Morning Post, the actor revealed that his character in the film is untrustworthy. Elaborately speaking about the movie, he said that Thugs of Hindostan is a big action-adventure film. There’s no message in that. The character is completely opposite to his role in Dangal. He’s a very slippery character. He has no scruples at all – for money he can sell his mother out. He’s like that. But the character is a very entertaining guy. So it’s a very entertaining film.

Directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, Thugs of Hindostan will release on November 8th. The movie is based on Philip Meadows Taylor’s novel Confessions of a Thug.

