Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his official Twitter account to share the motion poster of Fatima Sana Shaikh, who will be seen essaying the role of Zafira in the upcoming Bollywood movie Thugs Of Hindostan. Helmed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, Thugs Of Hindostan will star Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh. Bankrolled by Aditya Chopra, the epic action-adventure drama is based on Philip Meadows Taylor’s 1839 novel Confessions of a Thug. Made under the banners of Yash Raj Films, the film will hit the theatres on November 8, this year.

Aamir Khan even shared the first look of ‘The biggest thug of all’ Amitabh Bachchan. Big B in the upcoming movie will be seen playing the role of Khudabaksh. One of the much-anticipated movies that will hit the theatres this Diwali will make the fans go crazy.

On Monday, September 17, Aamir Khan took to his official Twitter account to share the logo of the upcoming drama that will star Bollywood beauties Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

According to sources, the much-awaited trailer of the upcoming film Thugs of Hindostan starring Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh will be unveiled on September 27, this year. The makers will release the trailer on the occasion of late legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra’s 86th birth anniversary.

