Thugs of Hindostan song Manzoor-e-Khuda: In a bid to raise excitement among the audience, the makers are all set to release a new song of the film titled Manzoor E Khuda today, i.e October 31. However, before the song releases, Katrina Kaif's look from the film has gone viral and is making the audience go gaga over her.

Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif, Amitabh Bachchan and Fatima Sana Sheikh-starrer Thugs of Hindostan is making all the right buzz as the film gears to hit the cinema screens on the occasion of Diwali. With the kind of hype built around the film, Thugs of Hindostan is aiming to emerge as the biggest blockbuster of the year.

In the photos that have released, Katrina as Suraiyya is looking uber-hot in a shimmery golden outfit. To amp up the look, her attire has been styled with statement golden jewellery that is rightly accentuating her curvaceous figure and proving that she is one of the hottest divas in Bollywood.

Speaking about the song, Thugs of Hindostan’s director Vijay Krishna Acharya stated that Manzoor-e-Khuda is a very moving and powerful song. With the strong lyrics, compositions and vocals, the song has an overwhelming effect. With this, he added that he hopes that the audience will love the spirit of freedom in the song.

Composed by Ajay Atul and penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya, the song has been sung by Sukhwinder Singh, Sunidhi Chauhan and Shreya Ghosal. Before this, the makers have released the songs Vashmalle and Suraiyya.

