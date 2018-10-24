Thugs of Hindostan song Suraiyya teaser: Katrina Kaif looks uber hot in latest Thugs of Hindostan songs starring Aamir Khan. Suraiyya Jaan and Firangi Mallah tease fans as they dance on the latest song Suraiyya from the much-anticipated epic action-adventure film.

Thugs of Hindostan song Suraiyya teaser: Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan and Fatima Sana Shaikh’s much-anticipated Thugs of Hindostan have created a lot of buzz in the film fraternity. Ever since the trailer and the first song Vashmalle starring Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan has been released by the makers of the movie, fans are eagerly waiting and super excited for the film to hit the theatres. Bollywood beauty Katrina Kaif took to her official handle to share the song teaser of her upcoming epic action-adventure film.

In a stunning golden and red lehenga choli, Katrina Kaif looks gorgeous as Suraiyya Jaan while Aamir Khan who is seen essaying the role of Firangi Mallah enjoys her sultry seductive moves. Well, Katrina definitely has turned the tables upside down in the song as Mallah in the song is barely able to control himself. Shaking on Ajay Atul’s beats, Katrina Kaif simply looks stunning and uber-hot as she teases her fans with her those killer moves.

Watch the 55-second song teaser which was shared by Katrina Kaif on social media:

Helmed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, Thugs of Hindostan is bankrolled by Aditya Chopra. The most-awaited movie Thugs of Hindostan starring Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Lloyd Owen is all set to make your Diwali more happening. Made under the banners of Yash Raj Films, Thugs of Hindostan is an epic action-adventure film. While Amitabh Bachchan is seen essaying the role of Khudabaksh Azaad, Aamir Khan will be seen as Firangi Mallah. Both the Bollywood beauties look stunning in the trailer of the film as Kaif plays Suraiyya and Shaikh as Zafira.

Watch the exciting song of Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan:

