I'm playing a character who cannot be trusted at all, very opposite of Dangal. He's a very slippery character. He has no scruples at all - for money he can sell his mother out. He's like that. But (the character) is a very entertaining guy. So it's a very entertaining kind of a film. No message this time. Just have a good time, Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan while talking to a leading daily was quoted saying.

While talking about TOH, Aamir Khan said that the movie has no social message. He further added, “Thugs of Hindostan is a big action-adventure film. There’s no message in that.” So there you go, folks! There is no social message in Thugs of Hindostan, but all we gotta do is just sit back and enjoy the show.” “Thugs Of Hindostan is based on Philip Meadows Taylor’s novel Confessions of a Thug, a gang who terrorised the country by killing, maiming and looting people for money and other valuables.”

He further added, “In the reign of that sultan [about 1290], some Thugs were taken in Delhi, and a man belonging to that fraternity was the means of about a thousand being captured. But not one of these did the sultan have killed. He gave orders for them to be put into boats and to be conveyed into the lower country, to the neighbourhood of Lakhnauti, where they were to be set free. The Thugs would thus have to dwell about Lakhnauti and would not trouble the neighbourhood of Delhi anymore.”

Movie Thugs Of Hindostan, starring Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh is all set to hit the theatres on November 7, 2018. The film is produced by Aditya Chopra and directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya.

