Thugs of Hindostan advance bookings: Upcoming Bollywood film Thugs of Hindostan starring Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan advance bookings will start from November 2 in IMAX screens while in other theaters, it will commence from November 3. The film will hit theatres on November 8. Directed by Dhoom 3 director Vijay Krishna Acharya, the film has been inspired from a novel Confession of Thugs.

Thugs of Hindostan advance bookings: Upcoming Bollywood film Thugs of Hindostan starring Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan prebookings will start from November 3, though the film will hit theatres on November 8. Being touted as one of the biggest openers of 2018, Thugs of Hindostan, which is based on a novel Confession of Thugs, is from Yash Raj productions and is directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya who had previously directed films like Dhoom 3 and Tashan. While pre-booking for Thugs of Hindostan will commence from November 3 in most of the theatres, IMAX theatres will commence the pre-bookings from November 2, according to a tweet from Yash Raj films.

Apart from Bollywood’s Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan and industry’s Big B Amitabh Bachchan, diva and heartthrob of many Katrina Kaif, Dangal girl Fatima Sana Shaikh are also part of the film. Thugs of Hindostan is surging on popularity charts day-by-day as film’s release date is approaching. Thugs of Hindostan makers and film analysts expect that the film could be the biggest opener of 2018 and also become one of the biggest hit of the year after Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanju.

Building upon the popularity the film is already gaining and also the long Diwali weekend, cinema hall owners have decided to open pre-bookings almost 5 days before its release. Recently Thugs of Hindostan makers had released one of the songs in the movie titled Suraiyya, featuring Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif. The song which was released on October 24, received over 3.7 million views.

Speaking about the choreography in the song, Katrina Kaif had said that it was one of the most difficult and challenging songs for her among all the ones she had done in the past. She complimented the choreography done by Prabhu Deva but added that the steps were pretty tough.

Previously while speaking about film’s shooting, Amitabh Bachchan had shared that when he visited the set in Thailand, it was breathtaking and added that the entire shooting period has been an epic adventure for him.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More