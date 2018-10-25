The much-anticipated movie of the year, Thugs of Hindostan, which is a grand fantasy adventure movie starring Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Katrina Kaif has been creating a buzz since the official announcement and the trailer release. The film is set to release this Diwali on November 8, 2018. The film has been inspired by Philip Meadows Taylor’s novel Confessions of A Thug.

Having bewitched the audiences with her hit tracks like Kamli and Chikni Chameli, Katrina Kaif is back with another bang titled Suraiyya. Yesterday, October 24, 2018, the makers of Thugs of Hindostan dropped their most difficult song on their official YouTube page – Yash Raj Productions and within few minutes it got viral and has garnered 3.7 million views on video sharing platform YouTube. Back in 2013 Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif and the director Vijay Krishna Acharya had come together for their blockbuster film Dhoom 3 and had given the biggest chartbusters of 2013 such as Kamli, Malang, and Dhoom Machale Dhoom.

Katrina is the most amazing dancer, too had faced a lot of challenges while dancing to the song choreographed by Prabhudeva. In an interview, Katrina Kaif shared that Suraiyya was one of the most challenging dance numbers for her. She also said that the choreography was fantastic but tough. Recently even Aamir Khan too shared that he could never match Katrina Kaif in dance even if he tried for 10 years.

The much-anticipated movie of the year, Thugs of Hindostan, the grand fantasy adventure movie starring, Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Katrina Kaif has sparked curiosity among its fans since the official announcement and the trailer release. The film is set to hit the silver screens this Diwali on November 8, 2018.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More