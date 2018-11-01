Thugs of Hindostan takes over Google Maps: As we all know that Aamir Khan always comes up with an out of the box idea to make sure his film stays in the mind of the audience even if it has completed its time, with Thugs Of Hindostan Aamir Khan has now become the 'Blue Arrow' of the Google Maps to direct the commuters to the destination.

Thugs of Hindostan will be releasing on November 7 and the fans just can’t hide their excitement for this much-awaited magnum opus of 2018. Leaving no stone unturned, the makers of Thugs Of Hindostan have tied up with the Google. Yes, you heard it right! The team of Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan starrer Thugs Of Hindostan have teamed up the Google Maps to take marketing to another level. While Thugs Of Hindostan is already creating the buzz with its phenomenal star cast as it gets legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan and Mr Perfectionist, Aamir Khan, together in one film for the first time. And when it is a Yash Raj film having such great actors on board, it has to be the biggest film of the year.

As we all know that Aamir Khan always comes up with an out of the box idea to make sure his film stays in the mind of the audience even if it has completed its time, with Thugs Of Hindostan Aamir Khan has now become the ‘Blue Arrow’ of the Google Maps to direct the commuters to the destination. With Thugs Of Hindostan bringing in Google Maps as their marketing partner, Firangi Mallah aka Aamir Khan will replace the blue arrow and the users will be able to see Aamir Khan riding his pet from the movie, a donkey.

Further disclosing the reports, Marketing and Merchandising of Yash Raj Films, Manan Mehta, said that they have come up with this unparalleled and unrepeatable marketing idea to promote Thugs of Hindostan. He added that since Google maps have become a household name and are used a lot by people these days. He added that the team was confident that people will this new idea and will shower the film with their love.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More