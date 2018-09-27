Thugs of Hindostan trailer: After winning the audience's love for her historic performance in Dangal, Fatima Sana Shaikh will again be seen sharing screen space with Aamir Khan. In the trailer, Fatima can be seen as a warrior where she is trying her hand on bow and arrow. A few of her shots may remind you of Hawkeye from Marvel Studios.

Trailer of the most-awaited movie of 2018, Thugs of Hindostan, was released today and it has left the fans frenzy. Well, going by the popularity and the star cast, Thugs of Hindostan (TOH) seems to be a sure shot hit and especially when it will be hitting the screens this Diwali, a massive opening is all that the producers expect. The 3-minute trailer showcases Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Fatima and Katrina Kaif in vital roles. Going by trailer, the movie shares the story of 1975 when the British had come to India for trade purposes but ended up ruling it for hundreds of years. One thing that viewers will surely not be able to get out of their heads after watching the Thugs of Hindostan trailer is Aamir Khan’s look where is resembled Jonny Depp in some shots.

Now, let’s talk a little about the trailer itself. Well, if you haven’t seen Pirates of the Caribbean and Manoj Kumar’s Kranti, you should not waste any time and go watch the trailer. But if you have, getting a nap would be a better option than wasting 3 minutes of your life that you will never get back.

There are several shots in the trailer that will make one feel if they are watching the Hindi version of Pirates of the Caribbean or the modern version of Kranti — obviously the storyline is totally different but the boat shots are something that will take you back in the times when you were enjoying a pirate movie with some popcorns.

Amitabh Bachchan’s look will remind you a little of how he looked in Eklavya but his actions sequences and dialogue delivery proves that the actor can still make the young hot blood, sweat.

After winning the audience’s love for her historic performance in Dangal, Fatima Sana Shaikh will again be seen sharing screen space with Aamir Khan. In the trailer, Fatima can be seen as a warrior where she is trying her hand on bow and arrow. A few of her shots may remind you of Hawkeye from Marvel Studios.

Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif who was seen swinging some guns in her last release — Tiger Zinda Hai — was spotted flaunting her dancing moves and seducing the biggest thug in the movie, Aamir Khan.

Coming to the ending, anyone who gave Aamir Khan a title of ‘perfectionist’ should be given an award. The actor slays throughout the trailer. His looks, his deception, his style of talking are a few things that will keep the audience entertained.

Going by the trailer it seems that Amitabh Bachchan and Fatima are fighting the war for freedom under British rule. Meanwhile, Aamir Khan, who aims to get the respect and do what he wants, join hands with the British army to dethrone Azad aka Amitabh Bachchan.

The trailer ends with Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan standing face-to-face with a sword in their hands. Even though the trailer seems fine and not as it was being said, the multi-star cast seems to be enough to get the audience out from their houses and into the theatres.

