Thugs of Hindostan trailer audience and celeb reactions: And the much-awaited trailer of Thugs of Hindostan starring Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Katrina Kaif is finally out! From magnum production value to star-studded unique storyline, the epic action-adventure film has set to the internet on fire. The Thugs of Hindostan trailer which was released today has already started creating a lot of buzz in the industry. While some fans are going crazy and eagerly waiting for the film to hit the theatres, some Twitter users were left confused.

Here come the Thugs! Its a big day for all of us. Missing Yash ji. Wish he was here with us.

I hope that TOH will make your Diwali a fun and enjoyable ride! #ThugsOfHindostanTrailer https://t.co/amNBe4iFy5@yrf @TOHTheFilm @SrBachchan #KatrinaKaif @fattysanashaikh pic.twitter.com/HJYXGAbBe6 — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) September 27, 2018

A cinematic extravaganza, indeed… #ThugsOfHindostan should compete with the biggest and the best at the ticket windows… A big screen spectacle that should set the BO on 🔥🔥🔥… Get ready for Tsunami at the BO… #TOHTrailer #ThugsOfHindostanTrailer: https://t.co/OUbMWXnxXG — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 27, 2018

According to film critic and trade analyst Rohit Jaiswal, Thugs of Hindostan starring Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh will set the box office collection of the film on fire. Even film critic Taran Adarsh took to his official Twitter account to praise the upcoming project of Yash Raj Films which released its power-packed trailer on Yash Chopra’s birth anniversary.

Grandest Bollywood Trailer Ever .First Day 50 cr+ Sureshot!! #ThugsOfHindostanTrailer @aamir_khan — puneet shukla (@PuneetShukla783) September 27, 2018

Bgm s good , bachan looks gud, too much copied from hollywood.. still excited #ThugsOfHindostanTrailer — Cinema-politics (@Cinema_Samba) September 27, 2018

Amitabh Bachchan is the only best thing in Trailer. Different story with a lot of POTC shadows. #ThugsOfHindostanTrailer looks like a Hindi version of Pirates Of The Caribbean with Item song (Katrina Kaif). — SHAH RUKH KHAN. (@iamsrk_brk) September 27, 2018

Trailer has left me confused about the story 🙄🙄

Though it's good , trailer should always leave questions in the minds of audience #ThugsOfHindostanTrailer — NotTooHarsh🦄 (@harshitsakhuja) September 27, 2018

Helmed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, Thugs of Hindostan is bankrolled by Aditya Chopra. The epic action-adventure drama written by Vijay Krishna Acharya is based on Philip Meadows Taylor’s 1839 novel Confessions of a Thug. Made under the banners of Yash Raj Film, Thugs of Hindostan stars Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Katrina Kaif, Lloyd Owen and Abdul Quadir Amin. Releasing on this Diwali, November 8, the movie is expected to cross the Rs 100 crore club.

