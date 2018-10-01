After the launch of the most awaited movie Thugs of Hindostan, the trailer has garnered 50 million views and its increasing day by day. The makers have shared the poster and trailer date on social media. In the poster, the star-cast, which includes Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh, can be seen getting ready for battle. The movie is set to release on November 8 this year.

The much-awaited movie of the year, the grand fantasy adventure movie starring Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Katrina Kaif has been in the news since the announcement has recently garnered 50 million views on youtube. Thugs of Hindostan has created a buzz among the fans. The film has been inspired by Philip Meadows Taylor’s novel Confessions Of A Thug.

Directed by Dhoom fame Krishna Acharya and bankrolled under the Yash Raj film banner, the film is set to hit the silver screen on Diwali- November 8, 2018. In the movie, Big B i.e Amitabh Bachchan will be playing the role of Khuda Baksh, commander of thugs, Aamir Khan as firangi mullah, Fatima Sana Shaikh as Zafira, a warrior thug and Katrina Kaif will be seen as Suraiyya.

Ever since the trailer has been launched on the birth anniversary of iconic Yash Chopra, it has garnered 50 million views in just four days. The movie will be seen releasing in different dialects such as Telugu and Tamil and since the release of the trailer it has garnered millions of views and increasing day by day, the actors are being complimented on their acting and receiving appreciations from all over the world.

