Helmed by Dhoom fame Vijay Krishna Acharya and bankrolled under the banner of YRF, Thugs of Hindostan is based on Philip Meadows Taylor’s novel Confessions of a Thug. From the posters that have been released till now, Big B will be seen essaying the role of Khudabaksh, Aamir will be seen as Firangi, Katrina will be seen as Suraiyya while Fatima will be seen as Zafira. The film is scheduled to hit the screens on the occasion of Diwali, i.e November 8.

Live Blog

