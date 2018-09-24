Thugs Of Hindustan: The much-awaited big scale production Thugs of Hindostan will hit the cinemas on November 8, this year. This grand Diwali release of YRF's film Thugs of Hindostan has already turned up the level of excitement in the fans because of the cast. After all, how often does the cast include all the big names together? The massive scale movie will be featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh. Here is the date for the launch of its trailer.

That’s the good news Monday has brought for you, the trailer for Thugs of Hindostan will be released on September 27, that is the coming Thursday. The fans are already going crazy and are eagerly waiting for the trailer. Although the official announcement has not been done yet, Katrina Kaif, the lead actor of the film, revealed the important and interesting piece of detail while she was chatting with her fans on her official Instagram account.

As the beauty queen was busy with a ‘Ask me a question’ session with her fans, one of her followers asked about the launch of the trailer of Thugs of Hindostan. To which, the diva replied with the date September 27. And the fans can’t thank her enough for the big surprise.

Well, there is still time to wait for the big Diwali release but the trailer launch will soon be done and let’s tune in for that first. The anticipation for this upcoming blockbuster is quite understandable. Not every day Bollywood gives you such a high scale movie with your favourite actors and all the big names. Whatever details about the movie that have been revealed until now has turned up the excitement level. The YRF film, Thugs Of Hindostan will also feature Fatima Sana Shaikh and is helmed by Dhoom fame Vijay Krishna Acharya.

As the posters of Thugs of Hindostan released, fans are going weak in the knees for the extremely gorgeous Katrina Kaif. The look from the movie introduced the fans to the name of Katrina’s character, Suraiyya. The glam queen is astonishing all her fans with the hot and sexy avatar of her.

