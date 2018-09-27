Finally, the trailer of the much-awaited movie Thugs of Hindostan has been unveiled. The makers have shared the poster and trailer date on social media. In the poster, the star-cast, which includes Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh, can be seen getting ready for battle. The movie is set to release on 8th of November this year.

The much-anticipated trailer of Thugs of Hindostan, which is the grand fantasy adventure movie starring Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Katrina Kaif has finally been unveiled by the makers of the film. Ever since the announcement of the film, Thugs of Hindostan has created a buzz among the fans. Thugs of Hindostan is one of a kind movie inspired by Philip Meadows Taylor’s novel Confessions Of A Thug and is also a desi version of Pirates Of The Caribbean and has us all captivated and intrigued.

Helmed by Dhoom fame Krishna Acharya and bankrolled under the banner Yash Raj Films, from the posters that have been released till now, Big B will be seen playing the role of khudabaksh, commander of the thugs, Aamir Khan as Firangi Mullah, Katrina Kaif as Suraiyya and Fatima Sana Shaikh as Zafira, a warrior thug.

The movie will also be releasing in different dialects – Telugu and Tamil. Recently Aamir Khan seemed quite nervous speaking a different dialect and while sharing this video on his official Instagram profile, he wrote that it is his first attempt at Tamil and he hopes everyone likes it.

The film is scheduled to hit the silver screens on the auspicious occasion of Diwali, November 8, 2018.

