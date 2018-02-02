Thugs of Hindostan starring Katrina Kaif, Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan is one of the most anticipated movies of the year. Based on Philip Meadows Taylor's 1839 novel Confessions of a Thug, the movie is slated for a Diwali release. Tiger Zinda Hai star is under rigorous practice for her role in the movie and these videos are proof. She will also be seen in Zero with Shah Rukh Khan.

Katrina Kaif is leaving no stone unturned in order to convey a spectacular execution in her forthcoming film Thugs of Hindostan co-featuring Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Fatima Sana Shaikh. The Tiger Zinda Hai star is working hard and her dedication towards her work is on full show in the recordings posted by one of her fan clubs on Twitter.The on-screen character has been practising with most extreme devotion to get her move moves right and we can’t quit raving about the energy she has for her activity.

Katrina Kaif has another enormous film coming up this year and it happens to be Zero with Shah Rukh Khan. The film will apparently see Katrina attempting the part of a character combating liquor dependence. So Katrina has a great deal in store for us this year. Directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, Thugs of Hindostan produced by Yash Raj Films’ scion Aditya Chopra is a standout amongst the most anticipated movies of the year. The film will see megastar Amitabh and hotshot Aamir sharing screen space for the first time.

The film stars Fatima who had played Geeta Phogat, Aamir’s on-screen daughter in Dangal. Supposedly set in the scenery of India under the British control in the nineteenth century, Thugs of Hindostan is propelled by Philip Meadows Taylor’s 1839 novel Confessions of a Thug. It rotates around the life of a hooligan and his pack who challenge the British realm in the nation. The period film is slated to hit theatres on Diwali this year.

Katrina Kaif at #ThugsofHindostan dance rehearsals (1/2) pic.twitter.com/qpSuLm0yiE — Katrina Kaif Online (@KatrinaKaifFB) February 1, 2018

Katrina Kaif returns to Instagram with this video! pic.twitter.com/sU125tWhro — Katrina Kaif Online (@KatrinaKaifFB) February 1, 2018