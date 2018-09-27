The multi-starrer big-scale movie Thugs of Hindostan has been making headlines since the time it was announced and continues to do so. The trailer of thugs of Hindostan has been released on 27th of September and the movie is set to release on 8th November on the auspicious occasion of Diwali this year

The much-awaited trailer of the grand fantasy adventure movie Thugs of Hindostan starring Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Katrina Kaif has finally been released today—September 27. Ever since the announcement of the film, Thugs of Hindostan has created a buzz among the fans. Thugs of Hindostan is one of a kind movie inspired by Philip Meadows Taylor’s novel Confessions Of A Thug and is also a desi version of Pirates Of The Caribbean and has us all captivated and intrigued.

Fatima Sana Sheikh recently shared a picture with her 1.3 million fans where she is seen promoting her latest movie THugs Of Hindostan whose trailer has been launched on September 27t and will be seen sharing the screen with Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, and Katrina Kaif. the film has been helmed by Vijay Krishna Accharya.

Fatima Sana Sheikh looks drop dead gorgeous in her halter neck golden ruffled dress, she has paired it with a brown slim belt and golden hoops.

Helmed by Dhoom fame Krishna Acharya and bankrolled under the banner Yash Raj Films, from the posters that have been released till now, Big B will be seen playing the role of Khuda Baksh, commander of the thugs, Aamir Khan as Firangi Mullah, Katrina Kaif as Suraiyya and Fatima Sana Shaikh as Zafira, a warrior thug.

The movie is set to hit the silver screens on November 8 2018.

