Thukra Ke Mera Pyaar Season 2 Out On OTT: When And Where To Watch Intense Romantic Drama, Check Review Before Binge Watching

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bannu blast donald trump Anantapur temple news Falta Police Station attack Cheers Abhishek Singh anticipatory-bail anti-conversion law income tax return AI breakthroughs diljit dosanjh brazil 3-0 haiti results 18k gold price alex freeman goal seattle stadium vivek aggarwal Bannu blast donald trump Anantapur temple news Falta Police Station attack Cheers Abhishek Singh anticipatory-bail anti-conversion law income tax return AI breakthroughs diljit dosanjh brazil 3-0 haiti results 18k gold price alex freeman goal seattle stadium vivek aggarwal Bannu blast donald trump Anantapur temple news Falta Police Station attack Cheers Abhishek Singh anticipatory-bail anti-conversion law income tax return AI breakthroughs diljit dosanjh brazil 3-0 haiti results 18k gold price alex freeman goal seattle stadium vivek aggarwal Bannu blast donald trump Anantapur temple news Falta Police Station attack Cheers Abhishek Singh anticipatory-bail anti-conversion law income tax return AI breakthroughs diljit dosanjh brazil 3-0 haiti results 18k gold price alex freeman goal seattle stadium vivek aggarwal
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bannu blast donald trump Anantapur temple news Falta Police Station attack Cheers Abhishek Singh anticipatory-bail anti-conversion law income tax return AI breakthroughs diljit dosanjh brazil 3-0 haiti results 18k gold price alex freeman goal seattle stadium vivek aggarwal Bannu blast donald trump Anantapur temple news Falta Police Station attack Cheers Abhishek Singh anticipatory-bail anti-conversion law income tax return AI breakthroughs diljit dosanjh brazil 3-0 haiti results 18k gold price alex freeman goal seattle stadium vivek aggarwal Bannu blast donald trump Anantapur temple news Falta Police Station attack Cheers Abhishek Singh anticipatory-bail anti-conversion law income tax return AI breakthroughs diljit dosanjh brazil 3-0 haiti results 18k gold price alex freeman goal seattle stadium vivek aggarwal Bannu blast donald trump Anantapur temple news Falta Police Station attack Cheers Abhishek Singh anticipatory-bail anti-conversion law income tax return AI breakthroughs diljit dosanjh brazil 3-0 haiti results 18k gold price alex freeman goal seattle stadium vivek aggarwal
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > Thukra Ke Mera Pyaar Season 2 Out On OTT: When And Where To Watch Intense Romantic Drama, Check Review Before Binge Watching

Thukra Ke Mera Pyaar Season 2 Out On OTT: When And Where To Watch Intense Romantic Drama, Check Review Before Binge Watching

While the first season explored the beginnings of love, break-ups, and the roots of vengeance, the second season deals directly with the consequences of the events. The new plot begins with the relationship of Kuldeep and Shanvika spinning further out of control.

Thukra Ke Mera Pyaar
Thukra Ke Mera Pyaar

Published By: Olivia Sarkar
Published: Sat 2026-06-20 15:13 IST

After a long wait, fans of drama and romance are now finally getting their much-desired entertainment. The second season of Thukra Ke Mera Pyaar is out after much anticipation and it is bound to make your life worth watching as you get to enjoy the high-stakes love and betrayal that marked the drama in its first season. Below is everything you should know about how to watch it and a preview of it too.

When and Where to Watch

Thukra Ke Mera Pyaar Season 2 officially premiered on June 19, 2026.

Streaming Platform: The series is available exclusively for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar (JioHotstar).

You Might Be Interested In

Cast: The show brings back its leading duo, Sanchita Basu as Shanvika Chauhan and Dhaval Thakur as Kuldeep Kumar, whose volatile chemistry remains the driving force of the narrative.

Rating: 3/5

The Plot: What Is Season 2 About?

While the first season explored the beginnings of love, break-ups, and the roots of vengeance, the second season deals directly with the consequences of the events. The new plot begins with the relationship of Kuldeep and Shanvika spinning further out of control.

The setting is characterized by an emphasis on the grim aspects of power relations, social pressure, and small-town politics. The main idea of the new episodes lies in exploring the possibility of love surviving when it is heavily tainted by the urge to take vengeance. According to the cast that went on tour for promoting the new season, this particular season is all about the influence of ego and outside pressure on relationships.

Early Review: Is It Worth the Watch?

The Good: Higher Stakes and Strong Performances

What makes Season 2 so attractive is its intense vibe. The stakes have definitely become much more serious, going beyond mere heartbreak to a game of emotional chess. Sanchita Basu shines as an actor here, showing how Shanvika transforms from an emotionally fragile young woman to a betrayed one. Dhaval Thakur keeps up with her nicely, successfully depicting how Kuldeep deals with his inner struggle. There have been some improvements in production quality as well, with much better direction keeping the story fast-paced.

The Bad: Familiar Payoffs

However, with all the tension that is building up, there is no denying that the show tends to stick to typical romantic-drama clichés. Those expecting something entirely novel from the show may find themselves disappointed with the show’s plot turns being predictable enough. “Toxic love-and-revenge” becomes the theme of the day in the show which is great for those into such stories.

Season 2 of Thukra Ke Mera Pyaar is a sure hit for its fans looking for their dose of drama and angst with many fights. Those who liked the drama in the first season are guaranteed to remain hooked through the weekend with this show.

ALSO READ: Rukmini Vasanth Deepfake Case: Bengaluru Cyber Police Arrest Three — What We know So Far

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Thukra Ke Mera Pyaar Season 2 Out On OTT: When And Where To Watch Intense Romantic Drama, Check Review Before Binge Watching
Tags: JioHotstarThukra Ke Mera Pyaar Season 2 OutThukra Ke Mera Pyaar Season 2 Out On OTT

RELATED News

India’s Got Latent Season 2: Samay Raina Confirms Alia Bhatt And Sharvari As First Guests; Internet Calls It ‘The Biggest Comeback’

Rukmini Vasanth Deepfake Case: Bengaluru Cyber Police Arrest Three — What We know So Far

Who Is Replacing Jimmy Kimmel? Rosie O’Donnell’s Guest-Host Gig Revives Her Long-Running Feud With Donald Trump

‘He Is Not God’: Kala Hiran Director Fires Back at Salman Khan Amid Ongoing Controversy

1920: Cold Winter Announced, Vikram Bhatt Unveils First Look of the New Horror Franchise Film

LATEST NEWS

Why India VISA, Passport Services Will Be Suspended in UAE for Five Days?

Jefferies Says Recovery Remains Fragile For China Despite Export Surge; Here's The Latest Update

Who Was Pawanraje Nimbalkar? Inside the 2006 Political Double Murder Case That Ended in Acquittal After 20 Years

JD Vance Targets Pakistan Over Press Freedom

Uttar Pradesh Tragedy: Heated Argument Turns Fatal, Father Dies Trying To Save Son From Oncoming Train

Thukra Ke Mera Pyaar Season 2 Out On OTT: When And Where To Watch Intense Romantic Drama, Check Review Before Binge Watching

Viral Video: Fined ₹6,000, Man Questions Cop

Surat Accountant Fakes Own Kidnapping, Demands Rs 50 Lakh Ransom

Reliance Jio IPO 2026: Top 5 Things You Need To Know Before India’s Biggest Listing

Pakistan Blast: Twin Explosions In Bannu Kill 7, Several Injured in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Thukra Ke Mera Pyaar Season 2 Out On OTT: When And Where To Watch Intense Romantic Drama, Check Review Before Binge Watching

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Thukra Ke Mera Pyaar Season 2 Out On OTT: When And Where To Watch Intense Romantic Drama, Check Review Before Binge Watching

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Thukra Ke Mera Pyaar Season 2 Out On OTT: When And Where To Watch Intense Romantic Drama, Check Review Before Binge Watching
Thukra Ke Mera Pyaar Season 2 Out On OTT: When And Where To Watch Intense Romantic Drama, Check Review Before Binge Watching
Thukra Ke Mera Pyaar Season 2 Out On OTT: When And Where To Watch Intense Romantic Drama, Check Review Before Binge Watching
Thukra Ke Mera Pyaar Season 2 Out On OTT: When And Where To Watch Intense Romantic Drama, Check Review Before Binge Watching

QUICK LINKS