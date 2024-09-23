Thunderbolts Gets First Trailer, Strongest Members Of The Marvel’s Shadow Operatives Ranked

The trailer begins with Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova visiting her father, Red Guardian (David Harbour), who appears to be in a rough spot. It's evident that both characters are dissatisfied with their current situations and are seeking some excitement.

Marvel Studios has unveiled the first trailer for Thunderbolts, the film slated to conclude Phase Five of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (and yes, there’s a reason for the asterisk, though Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige has yet to clarify it).

Thunderbolts Gets First Trailer

The trailer begins with Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova visiting her father, Red Guardian (David Harbour), who appears to be in a rough spot. It’s evident that both characters are dissatisfied with their current situations and are seeking some excitement.

As the trailer unfolds, we see the formation of the anti-hero team, featuring Wyatt Russell as John Walker/U.S. Agent, Hannah John-Kamen as Ava Starr/Ghost, and Olga Kurylenko as Antonia Dreykov/Taskmaster, who are all struggling to grasp what’s happening to them while also battling each other.

Sebastian Stan returns as Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier, and from the looks of the trailer, Bucky will initially clash with the Thunderbolts before eventually becoming their unofficial leader.

Strongest Members Of The Thunderbolts, Ranked

Kurt Busiek and Mark Bagley’s inaugural issue of Thunderbolts introduced a fresh team of superheroes. However, this group was actually the Masters of Evil in disguise, using their new personas as part of a scheme to dominate the world. Over time, several members of the team were genuinely persuaded to leave their criminal pasts behind and fully embrace their roles as the heroic Thunderbolts.

Throughout the years, fans have witnessed different versions of the Thunderbolts, which continue to provide Marvel’s villains with opportunities for redemption. Various iterations of the team have included some incredibly powerful heroes and villains who have added their immense strength to the Thunderbolts.

Updated by Scoot Allan on October 8, 2022: Marvel Studios is set to bring the Thunderbolts to the big screen as part of the fourth phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While the live-action team will feature a unique lineup of MCU characters, the comic version of the Thunderbolts has seen many heavy-hitters join its ranks over the years. The latest comic roster of the Thunderbolts is one of the most heroic to date, including powerhouses like America Chavez.

13. MACH-X

First appearance: Thunderbolts (Vol. 1) #1

Created by writer Kurt Busiek, penciler Mark Bagley, inker Vince Russell, colorist Joe Rosas, letterers Comicraft, Dave Lanphear, and Oscar Gongorra.

Abe Jenkins, who initially began as the villainous Beetle, became MACH-I after refining his battle suit into the Mobile Armored Cyber-Harness upon joining the Thunderbolts. Over the years, his suit underwent numerous upgrades, eventually becoming MACH-X.

12. Moonstone

First appearance: Thunderbolts (Vol. 1) #1

Created by writer Kurt Busiek, penciler Mark Bagley, inker Vince Russell, colorist Joe Rosas, letterers Comicraft, Dave Lanphear, and Oscar Gongorra.

Dr. Karla Sofen, who briefly went by the name Meteorite, later reverted to her original moniker, Moonstone. Despite rarely being heroic by nature, she often stays with the Thunderbolts to satisfy her professional curiosity as a psychiatrist or to avoid imprisonment. Her powers come from a mystical gem that grants her enhanced strength, flight, energy manipulation, and more, making her one of the team’s most formidable members.

11. Venom

First appearance: Thunderbolts (Vol. 1) #110

Created by writer Warren Ellis, penciler/inker Mike Deodato Jr., colorist Rain Beredo, and letterers Richard Starkings and Albert Deschesne.

The Venom symbiote has been part of two distinct Thunderbolts teams. Mac Gargan, bonded with the symbiote, joined the government’s rehabilitation program for criminals and later became part of Norman Osborn’s Dark Avengers. Flash Thompson, as Agent Venom, joined General Ross’ version of the Thunderbolts. The symbiote, with its inherited Spider-Man strength, becomes even more powerful when enraged.

10. Radioactive Man

First appearance: New Thunderbolts (Vol. 1) #4

Created by writers Fabian Nicieza & Kurt Busiek, penciler Tom Grummett, inker Gary Erskine, colorist Chris Sotomayor, and letterers Richard Starkings & Albert Deschesne.

Dr. Chen Lu, initially a villain battling heroes like Thor and Iron Man, joined the Thunderbolts after working for the Chinese government. Known as Radioactive Man, he can manipulate radiation across all spectrums and use it to generate force fields and increase his strength to superhuman levels.

9. Luke Cage

First appearance: Thunderbolts (Vol. 1) #143

Created by writer Jeff Parker, penciler/inker Miguel Sepulveda, colorist Frank Martin Jr., and letterer Albert Deschesne.

After Norman Osborn’s Thunderbolts program failed, Luke Cage was appointed by Captain Steve Rogers to lead a new version of the team. His leadership, combined with his super strength and bulletproof skin, made him an ideal leader for the Thunderbolts, which included both founding members and a rotating roster of villains.

8. Atlas

First appearance: Thunderbolts (Vol. 1) #1

Created by writer Kurt Busiek, penciler Mark Bagley, inker Vince Russell, colorist Joe Rosas, letterers Comicraft, Dave Lanphear, and Oscar Gongorra.

Erik Josten, formerly known by several identities like Power Man and Goliath, took on the name Atlas as a member of the Thunderbolts. His powers stem from ionic energy experiments similar to those that gave Wonder Man his abilities. As Atlas, Josten can grow to massive sizes, increasing his strength in the process.

7. Power Man

First appearance: Thunderbolts (Vol. 4) #1

Created by writer Jim Zub, penciler/inker Sean Izaakse, colorist Java Tartaglia, and letterer Joe Sabino.

Víctor Álvarez, the new Power Man, gained his abilities from his father’s energy-absorbing weapon. He can absorb and channel chi to enhance his strength significantly. Despite a rocky relationship with Luke Cage, Álvarez joined Cage’s New York-based Thunderbolts team.

6. America Chavez

First appearance: Thunderbolts (Vol. 4) #1

Created by writer Jim Zub, penciler/inker Sean Izaakse, colorist Java Tartaglia, and letterer Joe Sabino.

America Chavez, the modern Miss America, joined the Thunderbolts after the Devil’s Reign event when Luke Cage became New York’s Mayor. With her immense strength and ability to punch through dimensional barriers, she’s one of the team’s most valuable members.

5. Rhino

First appearance: King in Black: Thunderbolts (Vol. 1) #1

Created by writer Matthew Rosenberg, penciler/inker/colorist Juan Ferreyra, and letterer Joe Sabino.

Aleksei Sytsevich, transformed into the Rhino through experiments, became part of Kingpin’s Thunderbolts during the King in Black event. With strength that can rival characters like the Hulk, Rhino served as Kingpin’s powerhouse in the Thunderbolts.

4. Juggernaut

First appearance: Thunderbolts (Vol. 1) #144

Created by writer Jeff Parker, penciler/inker Kev Walker, colorist Frank Martin Jr., and letterer Albert Deschesne.

Cain Marko, empowered by the Gem of Cyttorak, became the unstoppable Juggernaut. He joined the Thunderbolts under Luke Cage’s command and, despite losing his powers for a time, was eventually reborn as an even more powerful Juggernaut.

3. Red Hulk

First appearance: Thunderbolts (Vol. 2) #1

Created by writer Daniel Way, penciler/inker Steve Dillon, colorist Guru-eFX, and letterer Joe Sabino.

General Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross formed his own version of the Thunderbolts, leading a team that included Agent Venom, Deadpool, Elektra, and Punisher, with Ross himself as Red Hulk. His immense strength and military mind made him one of the Thunderbolts’ most formidable leaders.

2. Genis-Vell

First appearance: New Thunderbolts (Vol. 1) #6

Created by writers Fabian Nicieza & Kurt Busiek, penciler Tom Grummett, inker Gary Erskine, colorist Chris Sotomayor, and letterers Richard Starkings & Albert Deschesne.

Genis-Vell, the son of Kree hero Mar-Vell, inherited his father’s powers, which were greatly enhanced by his Eternal genes. As a member of the New Thunderbolts, he adopted the name Photon but struggled with his cosmic awareness, which led to temporary insanity and ultimately his death.

1. Kobik

First appearance: Thunderbolts (Vol. 3) #1

Created by writer Jim Zub, penciler/inker Jon Malin, colorist Matt Yackey, and letterer Joe Sabino.

Kobik, a sentient being formed from remnants of Cosmic Cubes, took on the appearance of a young girl and joined the Thunderbolts alongside Winter Soldier. Near-omnipotent, Kobik could alter reality and significantly enhance her strength or diminish her opponents’ power in battle, playing a crucial role in the Secret Empire event.

