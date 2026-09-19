Tiffany Trump Gets Her ‘Desi Girl’ Moment At Ambani Ganesh Chaturthi Celebration, Stuns In Manish Malhotra Lehenga

Tiffany Trump, daughter of US President Donald Trump, made a rare appearance at the Ambani family’s Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Antilia in Mumbai. Accompanied by her husband Michael Boulos and her mother Marla Maples, Tiffany joined the star-studded gathering held by Mukesh and Nita Ambani. The occasion also brought together several prominent names from Bollywood, business and public life. Actor Sanjay Dutt later shared a photograph featuring Tiffany, Michael Boulos and US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor, giving social media a glimpse of the gathering.

Tiffany herself shared a carousel of photographs from the celebration on Instagram on September 16, captioning the post simply, “India, with love.”

Tiffany Trump’s Manish Malhotra Lehenga Steals The Spotlight

For the festive evening, Tiffany opted for a custom Manish Malhotra lehenga in pastel lime green and blush-pink tones. The ensemble featured a cropped blouse with a sweetheart neckline, pearl and crystal embellishments and an A-line skirt decorated with silver threadwork and floral motifs. She paired it with a coral-pink organza dupatta finished with a gold border.

She completed the traditional look with jewellery from Manish Malhotra’s collection, including a multi-strand pearl choker, statement earrings, a maang tikka and embellished bangles. A metallic gold mini handbag and soft-glam makeup rounded off the look. Michael Boulos also embraced the occasion, wearing a saffron-orange embroidered sherwani.

Why Tiffany Trump’s India Connection Is Back In Focus

This is not Tiffany’s first visit to India in 2026. She and Boulos travelled to the country earlier this year, visiting Delhi’s Akshardham Temple, the Taj Mahal in Agra and Jaisalmer during a private trip. Her latest appearance, however, brought her into Mumbai’s celebrity and fashion spotlight as she attended one of the Ambani family’s most closely followed annual celebrations.

Pictures from the event quickly drew reactions online, with users calling her look “desi” and praising her choice of traditional Indian fashion.

Tiffany’s appearance also echoes the Ambanis’ long-standing tradition of bringing together Indian and international personalities for their major celebrations. In 2024, her half-sister Ivanka Trump was among the high-profile international guests at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding celebrations in Jamnagar.