Good news for all the Salman Khan fans as the megastar has been granted bail in the Blackbuck poaching case. As soon as the verdict was out. Sonakshi Sinha, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Adnan Sami, Rahul Dev and Bigg Boss 11 contestants like Shilpa Shinde and Arshi Khan took to social media to extend their support.

“And he finally gets Bail. @BeingSalmanKhan more strength to you bhai. Believe in the power of justice and the God above. #WeSupportSalmanKhan,” tweeted Neil Nitin Mukesh. Singer Ankit Tiwari tweeted, “It’s true like “Sun rises in the east” that you have to pay the price of being celebrity @BeingSalmanKhan” Salman’s rakhi sisters Saba and Farah celebrated the verdict in Patna. Sonakshi Sinha shared an adorable photo with her mentor and close friend Salman on her Instagram account and captioned, “The force and the forcefield #surakshakavach #humsaathsaathhai #gotyourback”

Celebrity talk show host Simi Garewal has earlier shown her support for Salman on Twitter and tweeted, “Of one thing I am dead sure..@BeingSalmanKhan would NEVER EVER harm any animal. He loves them too much. The real culprit should be exposed. 20 years is too long to bear someone else’s cross..”. In an interview with NDTV, Senior Advocate Bharat Bhushan Sharma revealed that the actor would be released after the bail order reaches Jodhpur jail authorities. He further added that the whole process can take some time and Salman is expected to walk free after 7:30 PM.

Check out some of the reactions on Salman Khan’s bail verdict:

Bihar: Rakhi sisters of #SalmanKhan Saba and Farah celebrate in Patna after he was granted bail by Jodhpur Court in #BlackBuckPaochingCase pic.twitter.com/9A9slOeHWy — ANI (@ANI) April 7, 2018

And he finally gets Bail. @BeingSalmanKhan more strength to you bhai. Believe in the power of justice and the God above. 🙏🏻🤗💪🏻💪🏻#WeSupportSalmanKhan — Neil Nitin Mukesh (@NeilNMukesh) April 7, 2018

So happy for the bail of my dear brother @BeingSalmanKhan . Relieved. Come home. ‘JAI HO!’#SalmanKhan — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) April 7, 2018

It’s true like “Sun rises in the east” that you have to pay the price of being celebrity @BeingSalmanKhan — Ankit Tiwari (@officiallyAnkit) April 7, 2018

Shhh!! Tiger is back !! What a good human wants is only the blessings and that has worked for him. Dhan Dhana Dhan — Shilpa Shinde (@ShindeShilpaS) April 7, 2018

Glad …. Bail finally, for “Good Samaritan” @BeingSalmanKhan … — Rahul Dev Official (@RahulDevRising) April 7, 2018

Thank God! @BeingSalmanKhan has rightly been granted bail! — Andy Kumar (@iAmVJAndy) April 7, 2018

