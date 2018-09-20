Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff has quite often grabbed headlines for his gym body. Every time the handsome hunk uploads a picture, it creates a buzz on the social media bagging him a lot of attention. This time too, he, took to his official Instagram account to post an uber-hot photo of him flaunting his 8-pack abs that has taken the social media with a massive storm.

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff is well known for having one of the best physiques in Bollywood and manages to flaunt it effortlessly in his photos. The Baaghi actor undoubtedly puts in a lot of effort into maintaining his well-built body and never leaves a chance to treat his fans with the hottest results. This time too, the junior Shroff has set the social media on fire with his sizzling monochrome photo.

In the photo, Tiger is flaunting his chiselled abs like a boss and motivating all the youngsters to quit the laziness and hit the gym now. With a huge following of 10.3 million, Tiger gives a major competition to all the other hotties of Bollywood.

This sizzling shirtless monochrome picture of Tiger Shroff is leaving everyone dazzled as the actor flaunts his 8-pack abs and well-built body with all pride. Fans have already flooded comments on his photo and it has easily managed to garner 545,832 likes in just a few hours.

Check out Tiger Shroff’s latest photo here:

Workwise, Tiger is still garnering praises for his excellent acting in the successful action-packed thriller movie Baaghi 2. The sexy hunk has impressed many Bollywood movie-makers with his uber-hot look and note-worthy performances. He will soon be seen the Karan Johar’s upcoming project Student of the Year 2. Tiger, being much-in-demand, has also signed a movie with Hrithik Roshan which will be directed by Siddharth Anand. With the movie featuring both the stunners of Bollywood, we can surely sense some breath-taking action.

Here are some of the most sizzling photos from his official Instagram handle:

