Bottle Cap Challenge: The new trend on the internet is the Bottle Cap Challenge. Stars all over the world have accepted the challenge and while some have aced it others have just decided to create their own version of the challenge.

Bottle Cap Challenge: After the water Bottle Flip Challenge, another interesting bottle challenge called the Bottle Cap Challenge has taken the internet by storm. After Bollywood actors like Akshay Kumar, Sushmita Sen, Tiger Shroff and Vidyut Jammwal had shown their fans how to ace the challenge, another star who has joined the list is the legendary actor Govinda.

In the video which the actor had sheared on his Instagram account, he can be seen in a black sleeveless vest and a black pair of pants. Govinda did the backflip kick so perfectly and with so much ease.

He captioned the video as “Satur-Yay! #bottlecapchallenge #accepted”. Among his fans who complimented the actor on the amazing feat, Gully Boy actor Siddhant Chaturvedi and Gurmeet Choudary also praised Govinda for executing the challenge so effortlessly. Siddhant Chaturvedi reacted writing “My hero no.1 #forever”

Some of the actors who have attempted to accomplish doing the latest internet viral challenge have added some twist to their version of Bottle Cap Challenge. Among them are actors Shreya Talpade and Sunil Grover. Both the actors have begun their videos striking the pose to perform the challenge, however, they decide to do it differently.

Instead of knocking off the bottle cap Shreya Talpade puts the cap on the bottle and tells his fans to save water. Meanwhile, Sunil does finally uncaps the bottle but does it with his hands. These actors sure know how to make the challenge more fun and hilarious.

Some Hollywood actors who have shown the social media users how to do the Bottle Cap Challenge like pros are Ryan Reynolds, Jason Statham, and Guy Ritchie. Singer Mariah Carey had also accepted the challenge and she sure does aces the challenge but with a twist. Instead of kicking off the bottle cap, Mariah uses her powerful voice and the bottle cap falls down.

