Karan Johar’s new students Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria have wrapped up the first shooting schedule of their upcoming film Student of the Year 2. Sharing a photo of the school’s flag, Tiger took to his twitter handle to call it a wrap and tweeted, “And we’re done with the first semester already! Wrapped up the 1st schedule for #SOTY2 in Dehradun!” #ClassOf2018! Chunky Panday’s daughter Ananya wrote on her Instagram account, “School’s Out. Thank you Dehradun, for being so lovely.”
And we’re done with the first semester already! 😊 Wrapped up the 1st schedule for #SOTY2 in Dehradun! #ClassOf2018!@karanjohar @apoorvamehta18 #Ananya #Tara @punitdmalhotra @dharmamovies @SOTYOfficial pic.twitter.com/qMS6vC62NR
— Tiger Shroff (@iTIGERSHROFF) April 21, 2018
Ever since the shooting of the film has begun in Dehradun, behind-the-scenes photos from the film sets have time and again made their appearance on the actors’ fan pages. In a latest still, the trio can be seen making a fashion statement as they stroll on a green patch flaunting a blazer embroidered with their school’s crest. While Ananya can be seen in a red top paired with a denim jacket along with her blazer and Tara in a yellow co-ord set along with her blazer, Tiger has paired a white printed t-shirt along with his denim and white sneakers.
Speaking about Ananya’s Bollywood debut, Chunky Pandey had earlier told a leading daily, “I feel like standing on the roof and shouting. I am so excited. This is something which was in the pipeline for almost a year and it pretty much reminds me of the time when I got into films myself. When I had signed my first film, I had not even told my family about it. In fact, I remember just two days before the muharat my parents found out that I am doing a film. But with her, it has been different, the way her debut movie has got announced. I had tears in my eyes this morning when I saw the posters. I am a little too overwhelmed right now.” Student of the Year 2 will hit the screens on November 23rd, 2018.
