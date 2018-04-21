Student of the year 2 stars Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria have wrapped up the first schedule of the film in Dehradun. Earlier this week, the first look of the lead stars for the film was leaked on their fan pages. Helmed by Punit Malhotra and bankrolled by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, Student Of The Year 2 will hit the screens on November 23rd, 2018.

Karan Johar’s new students Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria have wrapped up the first shooting schedule of their upcoming film Student of the Year 2. Sharing a photo of the school’s flag, Tiger took to his twitter handle to call it a wrap and tweeted, “And we’re done with the first semester already! Wrapped up the 1st schedule for #SOTY2 in Dehradun!” #ClassOf2018! Chunky Panday’s daughter Ananya wrote on her Instagram account, “School’s Out. Thank you Dehradun, for being so lovely.”

Ever since the shooting of the film has begun in Dehradun, behind-the-scenes photos from the film sets have time and again made their appearance on the actors’ fan pages. In a latest still, the trio can be seen making a fashion statement as they stroll on a green patch flaunting a blazer embroidered with their school’s crest. While Ananya can be seen in a red top paired with a denim jacket along with her blazer and Tara in a yellow co-ord set along with her blazer, Tiger has paired a white printed t-shirt along with his denim and white sneakers.

Also Read: Deepika Padukone on featuring in Time’s 100: I do feel a small sense of achievement

Speaking about Ananya’s Bollywood debut, Chunky Pandey had earlier told a leading daily, “I feel like standing on the roof and shouting. I am so excited. This is something which was in the pipeline for almost a year and it pretty much reminds me of the time when I got into films myself. When I had signed my first film, I had not even told my family about it. In fact, I remember just two days before the muharat my parents found out that I am doing a film. But with her, it has been different, the way her debut movie has got announced. I had tears in my eyes this morning when I saw the posters. I am a little too overwhelmed right now.” Student of the Year 2 will hit the screens on November 23rd, 2018.

#soty2 A post shared by Tigerians 😎😎😎 (@tigerholic_) on Apr 18, 2018 at 9:39pm PDT

Also Read: Total Dhamaal first look: Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit bring back their 90’s charm after 26 years

Also Read: Make way for the king! Rajnikanth’s Kaala to release on June 7th

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App