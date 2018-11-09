The most adored Jodi of Bollywood industry Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff, rumours have been doing rounds that the alleged couple have to chosen to stay just friends. But earlier last night, they were spotted at a dinner date with tiger shroff's mother too. Here is what we know about the date.

Baaghi 2 actors Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff have often been in news for their personal lives. From their relationships to breakups, the fans want to know everything about their icons. After being in a relationship for a while, it was reportedly suggested that the couple had decided to call it quits and be best of friends. Earlier last night on November 8, 2018, the rumoured lovebirds were spotted outside Bollywood’s favourite restaurant, Bastian along with Tiger Shroff’s mother, Ayesha Shroff. While Tiger posed for the camera with his mother, Disha just wanted to leave and not get spotted.

Talking about the series of pictures taking the internet by storm, Disha was dressed in a floral printed magenta A-line slip dress and shimmery gold slippers. Whereas Tiger Shroff was dressed in a casual black sleeveless t-shirt and beige- brown pants with sports shoes. Take a look at the pictures here:

On the work front, Bollywood diva Disha Patani will next be seen in Ali Abbas Zafar’s directorial Bharat opposite Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Tabu, and Nora Fatehi. Meanwhile, Baaghi 2 actor Tiger Shroff will be featuring in Karan Johar’s Student Of The Year 2 opposite Chunky Panday’s daughter Ananya Panday and Disney fame star Tara Sutaria.

