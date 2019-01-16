One of the most talked-about rumoured relationships of Bollywood is Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani's love affair. The couple has never come on record to accept it but they neither denied to it. Maintaining a good friend image in public, the duo makes out time for each other to meet and have fun. But the media reports their relationship to be much more than friends. Many a time they have been noticed having private dinner and lunch dates.

One of the fittest couple of Bollywood, Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff go to the same gym. It might not be a surprise for you but what will hit you is that the duo has now got the fam back up! Yes, the couple has got family support and there are several proves of it. The most important one is that Tiger SHroff’s mother Ayesha Shroff is fond of their relationship. It is reported by Mumbai Mirror that Ayesha Shroff sends food for Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani both to the gym. Taking care of their fitness regimes, Ayesha Shroff sends nutritious and home cooked meal for Tiger and Disha.

Well, this mom-cooked food is let alone the biggest proof! Seems the family of Tiger Shroff are quite convinced with their son’s choice. Now it wouldn’t be a surprise if Disha Patani makes the relationship official. On the work front, Tiger Shroff is currently shooting for his upcoming release Student Of The Year 2 which will also star Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria. The hunk has a kitty full of projects right now as he will soon gear up to work on his film with Hrithik Roshan.

