Tiger Shroff along with sister Krisha Shroff is all set to start another venture and promote martial arts in India with a special Matrix Fight Night. The Fight night will take place on 12th March 2019 at Dome, NSCI. The MMA fight promotion is slated to showcase four promotional nights throughout the year.

Tiger Shroff is undeniably one of the fittest actors in Bollywood. Since Tiger took to mixed martial arts at the age of five, sister Krishna Shroff admits she too was driven towards the sport.

Tiger and Krishna Shroff who had recently launched Mixed Martial Arts centre and are now planning a special Matrix Fight Night to promote Mixed Martial Arts in India. The Fight night will take place on 12th March 2019 at Dome, NSCI. The MMA fight promotion is slated to showcase four promotional nights throughout the year.

Tiger Shroff took to his social media handle and announced the details of this event and posted a photo along with it. Tiger and Krishna Shroff have time and again been treating the fans with fitness goals. A testimony of which was recently witnessed with a joint venture of the chain of gyms in Mumbai called ‘MMA Matrix”.

While Tiger Shroff has showcased his power packed action avatar in various films, Krishna Shroff’s fitness regime has been grabbing the attention of followers. Giving testimony of passion and dedication, avid practitioners of martial arts, Tiger Shroff and Krishna Shroff’s Matrix fight night provides a brand new impetus to MMA in India.

With the approval of the All India Mixed Martial Arts Association, Matrix Fight Night will be hosted on 12th March 2019.

