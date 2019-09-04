Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff is geared up for the release of his upcoming film War alongside Hrithik Roshan. Ahead of the film release on October 2, the actor has opened up about how his family faced a difficult time after Boom's failure.

In a span of 5 years, Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff has established himself as an action hero. From martial arts to jaw-dropping dance moves, the actor have delivered 3 hits, including the Baaghi franchise. As he gears up for the release of War co-starring Hrithik Roshan, the actor recently opened up about his childhood in an interview with a fashion magazine.

An emotional Tiger Shroff revealed that he was just 11 years old when his mother Ayesha’s production film Boom failed terribly at the box office. Since the film was leaked ahead of its release, Boom starring Katrina Kaif and Amitabh Bachchan turned out to be a regret for not just the actors but also the Shroff family.

Tiger said that he remembers how their furniture was sold off one after another. Things around them, which he had seen while growing up, started disappearing and then his bed too was sold off. As a result, he had to sleep on the floor. “It was the worst feeling of my life”, he emphasised.

Funnily enough, it is intriguing to me why would a man who has been in the Hindi film industry for 5 years will speak about having a ‘difficult’ now. Why not at a time when he was making his debut instead or wait for his work of art to make the noise? One cannot deny the fact that Tiger is a living example of nepotism. His father Jackie Shroff has been on the top of his game in 2000s and continues to remain relevant with pivotal roles. The recent examples being Bharat and Saaho.

Being a starkid with direct access into movies amid a crowd of more than a million youngsters wishing to be in front of the camera, is itself a huge privilege. The Shroffs must have faced a difficult phase and Tiger sleeping without a bed makes for an excellent sob story. But, what about those countless families who dream to have roof over their head and let’s not even get into other struggles for basic amenities. What about those people who come to Mumbai with a hope to earn a living for their family without any back up options and no return ticket.

At a time when the Indian economy is dwindling with growth rate at a 6-year-low of 5%, the struggle does not strike a chord with the common man. We are the generation that have grown up sleeping with our parents and siblings in one room. The fact that such a statement would come out around a film release only makes it seem like a desperate attempt to present oneself as a rags to riches hero who turned around his destiny, which isn’t the truth. Whether it a promotional tactic for War or image-building, it is surely not working.

