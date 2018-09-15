Rumoured celebrity couple Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani, who melted hearts with their adorable chemistry in Baaghi 2, have apparently broken up. According to the latest buzz, Disha is now seeing someone else while Tiger is building a connection with his Student of the year 2 co-star Tara Sutaria. Even though the duo never opened up about their relationship, their heartwarming chemistry on-screen and off-screen spoke volumes about their relationship.

From charming the audience with their heartwarming chemistry on-screen in the film Baaghi 2 to giving major relationship goals with their not-so-secret vacations, actors Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani are one of the most loved and adorable couples of Bollywood. Even though the duo have remained tight-lipped about their rumoured relationship, their close bond and paparazzi photos tell a different tale. However, according to the latest buzz, all is not well between them and the duo have called it quits.

According to the latest report by Filmfare, Tiger and Disha have decided to end their relationship. The report further states that while Disha is seeing someone else now, Tiger is building a closer bond with his Student of the year 2 actor Tara Sutaria.

On being quipped about her equation with Tiger, Disha had earlier stated that Tiger is her very good friend and he has impacted her a lot. Whenever she looks at him working so hard, she thinks to herself that if he can do it then she can too. She further added that she wants to keep her life as personal as possible.

Last month, Disha had found herself in a controversy after several reports suggested that she walked out of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff’s upcoming film due to the former’s over-friendly attitude. Rubbishing the reports, Disha stated that it is a childish and irresponsible gossip and added that Hrithik is one of the most dignified and joyful people she has met. Speaking about the same, Tiger had responded that he knows them very well and there is nothing like that.

Workwise, Tiger Shroff will be seen in his upcoming film Student of the year 2 along with Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday while Disha will be seen in the upcoming film Bharat along with Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Sunil Grover, Tabu and Nora Fatehi.

