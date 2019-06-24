Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani have always remained quiet about their relationship, however, recently, the reports revealed that the duo has broken up and have decided to continue with their friendship even after their break up.

Bollywood is known for relationships as every passing day the status changes. While some are open about their PDA, some are quiet. It seems that Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff’s relationship is currently in troubled waters. The couple has been dating each other for the last three years but the two have never opened up about it. Though many times, both of them are spotted together going in dates and parties however, none of them has ever accepted or rejected about their relationship.

Recently, a source close to both the actors revealed that Tiger and Disha’s relationship is currently going through tough times. Both of them have now mutually decided to follow separate paths and have officially broken up.

Recently, reports revealed that Disha is growing her bond with Aditya Thackeray, however, the reason behind the duo’s break up is not Disha’s growing friendship. Both of them were facing problems from a long time however, both of them were sorting out because they wanted to be together.



However, the mature couple has also decided to continue with their friendship even after their breakup. Disha Patani is among the hottest actors who leave no stone unturned to impress her fans with her talent and skills. Disha Patani is currently busy shooting for her upcoming film Malang with co-stars Aditya Roy Kapur and Anil Kapoor. Moreover, Tiger Shroff has already begun with the preparations of his upcoming film Baaghi 3 with Bollywood star Shraddha Kapoor.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App