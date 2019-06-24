Tiger Shroff Disha Patani photos: Baaghi 2 couple Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani kicked in a new week with a dinner date last night. The duo looked adorable together as they got captured by the paparazzi leaving a popular restaurant. Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani were recently seen in the film Baaghi 2.

Tiger Shroff Disha Patani photos: It was another weekend and another dinner date for Bollywood’s rumoured couple Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani. Even before the duo made their first on-screen appearance in the song Befikra, dating rumours of the couple started hitting the headlines and there has been no turning back ever since. While Tiger and Disha have been tight-lipped about their relationship, their dinner dates and exotic getaways tell a different tale.

On Sunday, June 24, Tiger and Disha headed out for a cosy dinner date. In the photos that have surfaced the Internet, they can be seen exiting a popular eatery in Mumbai. While Tiger is looking dapper in a black t-shirt with Khaki pants and yellow sneakers, Disha is looking gorgeous as ever in a pink dress and casual white sliders.

Opening up about their relationship status, Disha had earlier told a news portal that she has been trying for so many years to impress him. She has also done a lot of stunts in Bharat thinking that he will be impressed but it has brought any luck. They might go out to eat but he isn’t impressed. Disha added that they both are very shy and nobody is breaking the ice.

On the professional front, Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani shared the screen space in Baaghi 2. Speaking about their upcoming films, Tiger will be seen in films like Baaghi 3, Rambo and an untitled film with Hrithik Roshan. Meanwhile, Disha will be seen in the upcoming film Malang alongside Aditya Roy Kapur and Anil Kapoor.

