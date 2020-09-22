Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 22 (ANI): Actor Tiger Shroff on Tuesday finally dropped his much-anticipated debut song ‘Unbelievable’.

The song marks Tiger Shroff’s first single. The ‘War’ actor posted the soothing number on Instagram and wrote, “And just when I thought jumping off one building to another was tough…for me, this has been the most challenging yet full-filling experience. Highest respect to musicians all across the globe, so much to learn … but until then here’s presenting our humble effort #YouAreUnbelievable out now!”

The ‘Heropanti’ actor used the time in lockdown to work hard on his vocal chops in the studio and shooting a music video.

ALSO READ: Kalki Koechlin defends ex-husband Anurag Kashyap after sexual assault allegations

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor’s 40th Birthday bash: Karisma Kapoor shares glimpses

Tiger said: “I’ve always wanted to sing and dance to my own music, and I finally got the chance to do it. I’m so excited to kickstart this journey – there’s so much to learn and explore”.

In the upbeat number, the actor looks handsome dressed in formals, while he attempts to charm viewers with the lyrics of the song and through his dancing skills.

Last week, the actor also released an introduction to the song talking about how he was influenced by the likes of Michael Jackson while growing up, and how that had shaped his sensibilities.

Gaurav Wadhwa of Big Bang Music said, “At Big Bang Music, we support the personal expression of artists and help them achieve their vision. We thought this was a perfect song to show what an unbelievable individual he is. His work ethic and passion for music is what got us here!”

Produced by Big Bang Music, the single ‘Unbelievable’ has been penned by New York-based duo DGMayne and Mumbai based Avitesh Srivastava. Punit Malhotra has directed the track. (ANI)

Also Read: Anurag Kashyap denies Payal Ghosh’s sexual assault allegations, calls them ‘baseless’