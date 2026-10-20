Tiger Shroff Firing Case: ‘He Came Home On The 13th…’ Here’s What The Minor’s Father Said After His Arrest

The father of a minor detained in connection with the firing incident involving actor Tiger Shroff’s car in Mumbai has spoken about the family’s shock following his son’s arrest. Naresh, a daily-wage labourer from Haryana’s Sonipat district, said his son returned home on October 13 before leaving again. The family, he said, had no idea where the teenager went, whom he met or how he eventually reached Mumbai.

The minor was among three suspects detained by police in Kota, Rajasthan, in connection with the firing in Mumbai’s Juhu area. Speaking to Aaj Tak, Naresh said his son had been learning stone and tile installation work in Gohana. He said he had no knowledge of his son’s alleged involvement in the case and questioned whether someone had misled him.

‘He Came Home On The 13th…’: What The Minor’s Father Said

According to Naresh’s account, his son returned home on October 13 but left again later. The family has not been able to establish where he went after leaving home or how he travelled to Mumbai, the father said. Naresh expressed concern that someone might have influenced or misled his son. He called for a thorough investigation to establish the teenager’s contacts and movements before the arrest.

The father reportedly works as a daily-wage labourer despite having a physical disability and supports his family through manual work. The arrest has left the family distressed, he said. Naresh’s suspicion that someone may have misled his son has not been independently established. Investigators will have to determine the teenager’s alleged role in the case and the people he was in contact with before the incident.

What Was The Minor Doing Before The Arrest?

The father said the teenager had been learning to install stone and tiles in Gohana. According to his account, the family was unaware of any connection between the boy and the alleged firing incident.

The family’s account raises questions about the teenager’s movements after he left home, but it does not establish how or why he became connected to the case. Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident and the alleged links between the suspects.

The minor’s identity has not been disclosed in this report, given his age and the need to avoid unnecessarily identifying a juvenile suspect.

What Police Have Said About The Tiger Shroff Firing Case

Police detained three suspects in Kota while they were travelling on the Pune-Jaipur Superfast Express. The group included the minor, Rehan from Sonipat and Ritik Kumar, also known as Roshan, who is from Bihar and was reportedly living in Mumbai.

Kota police said they acted on information received from Mumbai Police. Investigators have also been examining an alleged link between Rehan and Anil Pandit, who has been described in reports as associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi network. Police have alleged that Rehan brought the minor into the plan, but the claims remain subject to investigation.

The firing took place in Mumbai’s Juhu area on October 18, when shots were allegedly fired at a car associated with Tiger Shroff. The actor escaped direct gunshot injuries, while his driver and another person were reported injured. The arrests in Rajasthan marked a significant development in the investigation, but several questions remain about the alleged planning, the suspects’ individual roles and the motive behind the attack.

For Naresh, the immediate concern is how his son became connected to the case. Whether the teenager was influenced by others, and what role he allegedly played, are matters investigators must establish through evidence.

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