Tiger Shroff Firing Case: Who Are The 3 Accused? Where Were The Attackers Hiding? Three Held, Probe Takes New Turn

Three accused in the firing case involving Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff have reportedly been apprehended in Kota, Rajasthan, in a major development in the investigation into the shooting in Mumbai’s Juhu area. The suspects were reportedly caught in the Railway Colony police station area, with investigators now working to establish their alleged roles in the attack and trace their movements after the incident.

The reported arrests come a day after motorcycle-borne assailants opened fire near Pushpa Park in Juhu on October 18. While Tiger Shroff escaped serious injury, his driver and another person were injured in the incident.

Who Are The Three Accused In The Tiger Shroff Firing Case?

The three accused arrested in connection with the firing at Tiger Shroff’s vehicle have been identified as Phool Singh, Hrithik Kumar alias Roshan, and Rehan. They were reportedly apprehended in Kota, Rajasthan, following a joint operation involving Rajasthan’s Anti-Gangster Task Force and Kota City Police, acting on inputs from Mumbai Police.

Phool Singh: A 17-year-old resident of Baroda Thuthan village in Haryana’s Sonipat district. He is identified as the son of Naresh.

Hrithik Kumar alias Roshan: A 22-year-old from Piprai in Bihar’s Begusarai district. He was reportedly living in Gill Barli, near Urdu School in Andheri West, Mumbai, and working as a Rapido rider. He is identified as the son of Ramu Mahto.

Rehan: An 18-year-old resident of Idgah Colony under Sadar police station in Haryana’s Sonipat district. He is identified as the son of Rishiuddin Ansari.

The three are accused of involvement in the October 18 firing incident in Mumbai’s Juhu area. Investigators are expected to question them about their alleged roles in the attack, their movements after the shooting and the motive behind the incident.

Where Were The Attackers Hiding?

As per the sources, the three suspects were arrested from the Railway Colony locality of Kota. It is believed that the authorities will interrogate them with regard to their participation in the firing and their activities post attack. This development has introduced a fresh angle to the investigation, which at first revolved around finding out the individuals captured in the CCTV videos and tracking down the motorcycle used in the shooting incident.

The details regarding the arrests made in Kota, whether all the three suspects were arrested collectively and how the investigators managed to arrest them, are still unknown. Their identities and role in the attack are also not known at this point in time.

What Happened During The Tiger Shroff Firing Incident?

The shooting took place on the evening of October 18, when Tiger Shroff was leaving the Juhu area after playing football. Three men allegedly arrived on a motorcycle and opened fire near the actor’s vehicle before fleeing. The incident triggered a police investigation after the gunfire injured the actor’s driver, Firdosh, and another person who was nearby. Tiger was reported safe, although early accounts differed on whether he sustained minor injuries from broken glass.

The injured were taken to hospital for treatment. Police subsequently examined evidence from the scene and began tracing the suspects’ escape route.

How Did The Suspected Shooters Escape?

CCTV footage became an important part of the investigation after images of suspected shooters emerged. Investigators also traced a motorcycle believed to have been used during the attack, which was reportedly abandoned near Andheri railway station.

The vehicle and CCTV footage could help establish the suspects’ movements before and after the shooting. Investigators are also expected to examine whether the accused travelled out of Mumbai by train and whether they received assistance from anyone else. If the reported Kota arrests are confirmed, questioning the suspects could help police reconstruct the escape route and determine the individual roles of those allegedly involved.

Is The Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Link Confirmed?

The shooting incident has also attracted attention due to the alleged claim on social media and an audio in which a person who claims to be Anil Pandit has reportedly accepted responsibility for the shooting. The claim reportedly refers to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and also contains threats against the people connected with Salman Khan.

Nevertheless, it should be determined whether the above claim is legitimate and whether the identity of the person making the claim and his connection with the shooting are legitimate. A mere claim of responsibility on social media does not amount to proof that the shooting was ordered or committed by such a person or gang.

What Happens Next In The Tiger Shroff Firing Case?

Immediate action would entail confirming the reports of the arrests, verifying the identity of the suspects, and obtaining evidence that links them to the shooting incident.

The reports of the arrests in Kota could be the breakthrough that the police need in this case; however, there are many questions to be answered. Confirmation of the arrests by the authorities and more information from the investigation team would be essential to find out how the suspects were identified and the roles that they played in the attack.

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