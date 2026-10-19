Tiger Shroff Firing: Viral Audio Carries ‘First And Last Warning’ For Salman Khan — Here’s Everything We Know So Far

An audio clip containing a threat to Salman Khan has surfaced following an attack on actor Tiger Shroff’s car by gunmen in Juhu, Mumbai. In the audio clip, a person claiming to be called Anil Pandit has taken responsibility for the attack and is demanding that Salman should apologize to Lawrence Bishnoi and the Bishnoi family.

The speaker also threatens those from the film fraternity associated with Salman Khan. But it cannot be verified whether the audio clip or the claim made in it about the gang involved in the firing is genuine. The Mumbai Police are looking into the case of the firing and the connection to Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

What Does The Viral Audio Say?

Clear audio tiger Shroff Recent firing. #TigerShroff https://t.co/MvRxlcRjDJ — The Salvatore 🏵️ (@damonnsalvtore) October 18, 2026







In the audio clip available online, the speaker refers to himself as Anil Pandit and admits that he is behind the attack on Tiger Shroff’s car. The speaker also names Harman Sandhu as his associate in this crime. In the audio clip, the speaker talks about the attack as a warning to the persons working with Salman Khan and operating outside the group. The speaker used the words “first and last warning,” and warned that other people might be attacked in future as well.

The audio clip also includes the abusive language against underworld kingpin Dawood Ibrahim and asks Salman Khan to apologize to Lawrence Bishnoi and the Bishnoi community. The speaker threatened further actions if the condition is not fulfilled. These are the allegations raised by the person in the audio clip. The audio clip cannot prove anything about the recording of the clip itself, whether the speaker is the person he says that he is, and whether the person mentioned in the audio clip is responsible for the shooting.

Who Is Anil Pandit, The Man Named In The Audio?

The person in the recording identifies himself as Anil Pandit and claims to be associated with Lawrence Bishnoi. Media reports have described Pandit as being originally from Haryana and currently based abroad. The audio also names Harman Sandhu, with the speaker claiming that the two are taking responsibility for the incident. Their alleged association with the attack remains a matter for investigators to establish.

Mumbai Police have not publicly confirmed the authenticity of the responsibility claim or established that the Lawrence Bishnoi gang ordered the firing. The names and affiliations mentioned in the clip should therefore be treated as allegations, not proof of involvement.

What Happened During The Firing At Tiger Shroff’s Car?

The incident happened in the Juhu locality of Mumbai on the evening of Sunday, October 18, when the star was coming from the football match. The incident has been reported to take place when gunmen riding a motorcycle approached the car of the actor and opened fire at him before running away. Although the shooting left Tiger safe and sound from any bullets, his driver and another person have been reported injured in the shooting incident. The police have started the investigations and also started studying CCTV camera footage in an effort to trace the shooters.

The investigators are looking into the background of the shooting, the identities of the persons associated with the incident, and the motive behind the attack. The responsibility taken by someone on the internet is just one part of the case.

Why Has Salman Khan Been Mentioned?

In the audio clip, the speaker mentions his personal conflicts with Salman Khan. The man also suggests that people associated with Salman, or who do not adhere to their directions, may face threats from him. The statements have come into limelight owing to the fact that Salman Khan has already been under threat by Lawrence Bishnoi and his gang in relation to the firing incident that took place outside Salman’s house in Mumbai, India, in April 2024. Nonetheless, there is nothing to suggest a link between the latest shooting of Tiger Shroff and the earlier incident.

At this point, all that is left to be resolved is the authenticity of the audio clip and whether these people were involved in the shooting or not.

Disclaimer: The audio discussed in this report is circulating online, and its authenticity has not been independently verified by NewsX. Claims made by the speaker have not been presented as established facts. The investigation into the firing is ongoing.

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