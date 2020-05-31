Tiger Shroff grooves on Justin Bieber’s song Yummy as he shared a throwback video from his dance session. Although right now the actor is lockdown at home amid coronavirus he is still entertaining his fans with some class videos and photos from his memory lane. In the past few days, he has also shared some BTS photos and videos from his films which left the audience in awe and split both. Disha Patani couldn’t stop herself from praising beau Tiger Shroff for his sexy dance moves.

Baaghi actor is known for his commendable acting and when he comes to the dance floor he pours magic to it and leaves the audience surprise every time. Also, his Martial arts skills made his action film so amazing that no one can resist himself to watch him. Also, people loved Disha Patani and Tiger shroff as a couple, fans adore them and would always love to see them together. The couple was seen in Baaghi 2 opposite to each other. The film managed to win the hearts of the audience and also it became the reason for them to fall in love with each other.

Disha Patani responded to the video shared by Munna Michael actor for his amazing dance and applaud in the comment section, it got quick attention as netizens notice the social media love of both Tiger and Disha for each other. Disha Patani made her debut in the film MS Dhoni: The Untold Story and Tiger started his Bollywood career with Heropanti.

