Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani starrer Baaghi 2 is slated for a March 30 release, the trailer of the action thriller was launched on Wednesday and it received an overwhelming response from the fans of the two actors. Opening about her action sequences in the upcoming flick directed by Ahmed Khan, Disha revealed it was Tiger who inspired her to take up her own actions sequences.

Baaghi 2 trailer was launched yesterday as Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff took centre stage before making there first ever appearance on the big screens. The alleged couple has put up a lot of hard work in the upcoming blockbuster and are geared to reap benefits with the action-packed trailer receiving an overwhelming response from the audience. Both Tiger and Disha look ferocious in the portrayal of their respective rebellious characters and the actress has now come out in open on what kept her going through the sweating schedule of the movie.

Disha Patani has revealed Tiger, who has now asserted his prominence as a fiery action superstar, inspired her to shoot her own action sequences in Baaghi 2. Tiger sculpted a marvellous body for the sequence of his 2016 super hit Baaghi which had Shraddha Kapoor opposite her. If the trailer is anything to go by, director Ahmed Khan has once again created a Tiger Shroff classic with the actor showcasing his impressive athleticism and fight skills. Disha perfectly complements Tiger in his endeavours and has aced her role nicely.

“Because of him, I have started doing action, whatever little I have done. I have seen him train. I was on set once or twice when Tiger was doing his action scenes,” said Disha Patani, throwing light on how things unfolded on the sets of Baaghi 2. However, the actress reckoned that unlike Tiger she hasn’t reached that level yet and performed the scenes cautiously as she doesn’t want to get injured. “I believe when you are doing such a scene, you are in a different frame of mind. You should let the actor breathe. I don’t want to get hurt,” she was quoted as saying by PTI.

Tiger Shroff meanwhile, is on a roll and is enjoying a fair share of fame as India’s best action superstar. All his movies have seen a trend of him playing an action hero showcasing his brilliant agile moves. The 27-year-old actor has no problems with being stereotyped as an action star and believes it will only help him grow as an actor to have an identity early in his career.

“I am so blessed to have been given an identity so early in my career. When people think of Tiger Shroff, they think of something, that’s a huge achievement for me,” he said at the trailer launch of his latest film ‘Baaghi 2.’

“Having said that, it was a dream to be an action hero, and I am living that,” he added.

Speaking at the sidelines of Baaghi 2 trailer launch. Director Ahmed Khan was all praise for his actors and hailed their dedication for their respective roles. The director also addressed the rumours of Tiger and Disha dating each other and said that the two actors used different cars to reach the sets. “Both are really mature. They would come in separate cars. If Tiger would be on set, Disha wouldn’t be there and vice versa. On set, they were Ronnie and Neha (characters). And this comes from within you.” Khan said at the trailer launch of his upcoming flick.

Calling Tiger, a hero without cape for the extra amount of efforts that he puts behind his character, Khan further added that the Baaghi 2 actor is one of the most hardworking actors he has ever come across in the Bollywood industry.

