Tiger Shroff has always shared the glimpses from his film shoots. This time too, it was no different. Sharing a video from Baaghi shoot, recently, he has again left all his fans lauding over his fabulous attempt in trying a kickboxing while fighting in an action sequence.

Tiger Shroff has always gone a notch higher to prove his worth in Bollywood with his phenomenal acting skills. Every now and then, the actor who has shared his updates on Instagram from his film shoots has once again given a reason to laud his determination fo his work. But looks like his hard work and will power take a toll on his health. Tiger Shroff shared a throwback video from Baaghi sets on Instagram on November 8, 2018 where he can be seen performing a flying kick with all his might and strength while fighting with the goons for an action sequence.

In the caption, he mentioned that the shot didn’t end really well neither for him nor for the team as he busted his back for this film. Soon after his post, the comments section was bombarded with the compliments to praise him for his kick. Till now this video has received 1,276,757 views.

Tiger Shroff is a fitness junkie and never misses an opportunity in sharing his inspirational work out goals. Check out some of the photographs and videos.

In an interview to a leading daily, Tiger revealed his fitness routine behind his six-pack abs and flexible body. He said that he wakes up in the morning to do some martial arts training or dance rehearsals. In the evening, he does a lot of weight training. Quoting about his diet, he said that it000 depends on his goals and characters of a particular film. But primarily he tries to keep his protein and carbohydrates high.

For cheat days, he said that since he has a major sweet tooth so he loves to have ice-creams, chocolates and anything sweet.

On the work front, actor will be next seen in Student of The Year 2 opposite Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria. He has also bagged a movie with Hrithik Roshan for action thriller untitled project, directed by Siddharth Anand.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More